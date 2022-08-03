ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Montana State
State
Nebraska State
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Adams
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Mvp
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur Had A Hilarious Problem At Packers Camp

Matt LaFleur has enjoyed a ton of success since he became the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019. He has been to the playoffs in all of those years while his offense is led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have also won 13 games in each of...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot

Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
NFL
FOX Sports

Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?

The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FOX Sports

Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick's roster spot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Green Bay Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Shepherd takes the roster spot that opened up when the Broncos' leading receiver,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
NFL
FOX Sports

Is Jim Brown the greatest non-QB of all time? | UNDISPUTED

Players were recently voted as the greatest ever at the positions they played in the NFL. Jim Brown was listed as the GOAT running back while Jerry Rice beat out Randy Moss as the GOAT wide receiver. At quarterback, Tom Brady was named the GOAT of his position. Hear who is Skip Bayless's non-QB GOAT.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon

Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers. On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy