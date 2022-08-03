Read on www.foxsports.com
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Raiders’ star Josh Jacobs might not be part of Las Vegas’ future after Hall of Fame Game usage
The good news about the annual Hall of Fame Game is that it marks the official return of football. The bad news is, well, as an exhibition, it’s not exactly the highest form of the game. Starters or any noteworthy players expected to play a significant role in the...
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
It's not going well for former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky at Steelers training camp
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is competing for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers. While Trubisky has been getting all of the first-team reps, it’s not going so well for the former second-overall pick. According to The Athletic‘s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky “really hasn’t been sharp” as he gets...
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday
The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur Had A Hilarious Problem At Packers Camp
Matt LaFleur has enjoyed a ton of success since he became the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019. He has been to the playoffs in all of those years while his offense is led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have also won 13 games in each of...
After dust up, Bills' Josh Allen buys Jordan Phillips a gift
Josh Allen squashed any beef with Jordan Phillips with some golf love. The pair got in the first dust up of Bills training camp this summer which occurred last week. Allen ran with the ball and Phillips gave him a nudge at the end of a play. Allen was the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot
Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
FOX Sports
Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?
The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
FOX Sports
Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick's roster spot
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Green Bay Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Shepherd takes the roster spot that opened up when the Broncos' leading receiver,...
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
FOX Sports
Is Jim Brown the greatest non-QB of all time? | UNDISPUTED
Players were recently voted as the greatest ever at the positions they played in the NFL. Jim Brown was listed as the GOAT running back while Jerry Rice beat out Randy Moss as the GOAT wide receiver. At quarterback, Tom Brady was named the GOAT of his position. Hear who is Skip Bayless's non-QB GOAT.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon
Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers. On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.
