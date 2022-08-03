ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Wave 3

PICS: Eastern Ky. flood damage in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the past two days, WAVE News was in Knott County in Eastern Ky., speaking with a community who is leaning on and supporting each other in their time of need. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned and photographer Marc Wilson visited Hindman and Fisty, Ky., capturing...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

WAVE 6 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky

Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting. After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. Updated: 3 hours ago. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned spent much...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter

As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
KENTUCKY STATE

