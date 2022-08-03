Read on www.businessnorth.com
Related
mprnews.org
World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact
Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
cbs3duluth.com
ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail
TWO HARBORS, MN -- Day 2 of the Festival of Sail kicked off Friday as thousands flocked to the small north shore town of Two Harbors to see the tall ships. If they could stomach the long lines, guests had the opportunity to board the ships themselves. “Most of us...
cbs3duluth.com
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FOX 21 Online
Awesome! Deer Shares Kisses With Young Pup In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A deer got quite loveable with a neighborhood dog in Duluth recently. Video from Peter Duvall shows the unique interaction of the deer licking the nose of his recently adopted pup, Bean, from the Douglas County Humane Society.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Storefront Opens In Downtown Duluth
Another business is calling downtown Duluth home. The spot is called The Culture: Pop-Up Co Lab and it's unlike any other store in the area. There have been some awesome additions to the downtown Duluth area recently. Earlier this year, a new restaurant opened in the old Toasty's location. The spot, called Loaf and Ladle, offers classics like soup and sandwiches.
WDIO-TV
A local youth hockey organization is worried about an increase in fees
Youth hockey is a huge volunteer effort in Duluth, with thousands of youth players, parents, and volunteers organizing to support the activity across the city. Right now, there is concern that the city is going to start charging local rinks for utilities. Portman hockey parents and volunteers are worried about...
Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok
One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
boreal.org
Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors
A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
FOX 21 Online
8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back
DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
Jury rules that Minnesota pharmacist did not discriminate against woman when he denied her access to morning-after pill
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- A jury in Aitkin County found that a pharmacist did not discriminate against a woman when he refused her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception, citing his beliefs.Andrea Anderson sued the McGregor Thrifty White pharmacy under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after pharmacist and local pastor George Badeaux refused to accommodate her request. She had called her health care provider to ask for a prescription to Ella, an emergency contraceptive tablet, after her primary method of birth control failed. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, and the lawsuit said - because emergency...
FOX 21 Online
Gordy’s Hi-Hat Adds Outdoor Pavilion
CLOQUET, Minn. — A fan-favorite diner in Cloquet now has an outdoor pavilion for patrons to enjoy a burger with a side of sun. Gordy’s Hi-Hat is a seasonal diner that’s been around since 1960. This spring, owners decided to put the locations extra space to use...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Miller Hill Post Office Has Closed Its Doors
The Unites States Postal Service has announced they have closed their Miller Hill Post Office in Duluth. The office was located at 4901 Matterhorn Drive near the mall area. According to the Duluth News Tribune, Miller Hill Post Office closed due to the loss of its building lease. Miller Hill customers may pick up mail, packages, and post office box mail at the Duluth Main Post Office from August 15th through September 2nd.
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Comments / 0