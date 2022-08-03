ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

Sissonville man reported missing

By Amanda Barber
SISSONVILE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scarff, 59, of Hughart Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia, is missing.

Scarff was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last spoke with him in early July.

Scarff may frequent Charleston’s West Side area.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Scarff. Anyone who has seen Scarff or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (304) 357-0169.

