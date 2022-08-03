Read on theprescotttimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFGate
Derek Thompson & Cooper Powers Lay It On The Line
A Pair Of Division-I Linemen Lead The Charge As De La Salle Football Prepares To Open Practice With Raging Inferno In Its Belly •. It will be hard to write about the 2022 De La Salle High football team without writing about motivation. Also, perhaps, revenge. Even that, however, is...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans
Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
eastcountytoday.net
Firearm Found on Antioch High School Campus
On Tuesday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a firearm located on the campus of Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. Police confirmed a firearm was recovered on campus which was located in a bag at the school. They said it was unknown where it came from or who it belonged to and offered no other details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
Taxpayers not paying for Oakland A’s stadium
It is easy to sensationalize the Howard Terminal Project. Various lawsuits are attempting to gum up the works while the Oakland A’s continued flirtation with Las Vegas makes it difficult to trust any information from their side. Misinformation and distrust has led to plenty of speculation as to what is actually happening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report on Bay Area’s racial-economic divide finds some Black residents living in persistent poverty
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the...
Invasive mosquito species found in Contra Costa County
MARTINEZ – The first invasive mosquito species has been found in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District. The species Aedes aegypti was discovered in Martinez. The district is conducting surveillance and treatment in the area they were found, hoping to eliminate them before they spread. The district said in a statement Friday, "They are known to be very difficult to eradicate." "These mosquitoes are very aggressive day-biters that can transmit the causative agents of Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever. They can hide among vegetation and debris which makes them very challenging to...
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
Marin, Contra Costa counties affected by drought rules
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oakland Is Home To The World’s First Cathedral Built Entirely In The 21st Century
Walk past this building next to Lake Merritt and you’ll probably do a double take – it looks like something between a spaceship and an ice sculpture, and is undeniably other-worldly. The Cathedral of Christ the Light, also known as Oakland Cathedral, is one of the Bay Area’s most interesting modern buildings. Read on to discover what makes it so unique. The Cathedral of Christ the Light is decidedly more modern than it is classical, and some traditional religious groups have been known to balk at the design’s divergence from custom. Simultaneously, the cathedral has been lauded for fostering a...
kalw.org
Oakland youth football team apologizes to parents after shooting
The victims, two adults and one child –a six-year-old girl – were in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting, reported about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Broadway, Oakland police said. Authorities didn't give the exact location of the shooting, but it disrupted the...
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
Pleasanton retirement community duo spend days as the 'Fix-It Guys' for fellow residents
PLEASANTON -- Of the 79,201 residents of Pleasanton, only two are known as the Fix-It Guys: 80-year-old Rick Levesque and 95-year-old Phil Wire. When Levesque and his wife Kathy moved into the Stoneridge Creek retirement community after a 40-year career in nuclear physics at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, he needed a hobby and fast. "After twiddling my thumbs for a few weeks, I said I gotta do something, I'm going nuts," said Levesque. After building a desk and a model wooden ship, Levesque found himself in the wood shop five hours a day, seven days a week. He and Wire, who...
Comments / 0