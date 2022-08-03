Big Spring QB Ethan Eisenberg wins fan vote for preseason Mid-Penn Offensive Player of the Year

Read on www.pennlive.com
The men arrested Thursday after stealing a Pennsylvania State Police squad car and leading police on a wild chase through central Cumberland County were originally stopped, and ultimately decided to flee from, a car that was packed with heroin and other illegal drugs, according to a search conducted by police Thursday evening.
Two men have been charged after leading troopers on a chase around Cumberland County, after police say they stole a state police cruiser on Thursday afternoon. State police said the incident began when a trooper stopped a vehicle around 11:34 a.m. on Interstate 81 South near mile marker 561 in Silver Spring Township.
Adams County SPCA, located at 11 Goldenville Road in Gettysburg, announced on its Facebook page that it now has 30 of the beagles that were recently evacuated from a breeding facility in Virginia available for adoption. Federal officials filed suit against the Envigo RMS facility in Cumberland County, Va., in...
A contractor working on utility lines in Lemoyne was injured Wednesday when gasoline he was using to fill a generator exploded, according to fire officials. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a utility truck that had a crew of two men working in the 100 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan.
