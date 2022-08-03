ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff police warns of car break-ins; asking for the public's help in finding suspects

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katv.com

Comments / 2

Related
THV11

Pine Bluff police warning public of recent break-ins

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police have received an increase in reported breaking and entering crimes— Margaret Smith, owner of Unique Cakes, experienced this firsthand after a recent break-in attempt early Sunday morning at her shop. Smith said she considers her shop to be a safe haven...
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Cars
KATV

LRPD make an arrest in Monday morning southwest homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in Monday's homicide on Whispering Pines Drive. According to police, Markistan Gines, 18, of Little Rock was arrested on Friday. He was charged with capital murder and was being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. This is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Property Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
THV11

Four indicted in Little Rock mail theft

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four defendants from Little Rock have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. A grand jury charged 20-year-old Byrannia Burks, 26-year-old James Miller, 2-year-old Kobe Powell, and 21-year-old Eshawn Tucker, 21 with possession of stolen mail. Tucker and Burks received...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: UPDATE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

BNPD is continuing its investigation following an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 24 around 8:15 p.m. A traffic stop that began near Cox and Edison resulted in a pursuit which ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road. The suspect, 42-year-old William Whitfield of Benton,...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Police lead investigation following death of an inmate

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police were investigating after a Jonesboro man died in a Walnut Ridge jail Wednesday. KATV's content news partners at KAIT News said in a news release from the Arkansas State Police, that 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died in the custody of the Lawrence County Detention Center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Fatal collision on S. University Ave.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

4 Little Rock defendants indicted for mail theft; each could face 10 years in prison

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, four defendants have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. According to the Office of the United States Attorney of Arkansas, Byrannia Burks, 20, James Miller, 26, Kobe Powell, 24, and Eshawn Tucker, 21, all of Little Rock, have been charged by a grand jury with possession of stolen mail.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy