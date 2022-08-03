Pine Bluff police warns of car break-ins; asking for the public's help in finding suspects

Read on katv.com
Pine Bluff police warning public of recent break-ins
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police have received an increase in reported breaking and entering crimes— Margaret Smith, owner of Unique Cakes, experienced this firsthand after a recent break-in attempt early Sunday morning at her shop. Smith said she considers her shop to be a safe haven...
Arrest made; victim identified in Friday NLR homicide
North Little Rock police have made an arrest after another man was killed Friday afternoon at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.
NLRPD investigating a Friday afternoon homicide at West Scenic apartments
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police were investigating a Friday afternoon shooting incident that is now a homicide after a male victim died from his injuries. At approximately 12:26 p.m., officers responded to West Scenic Apartments in reference to a shooting report. When police arrived, they found...
Police release dashcam, bodycam footage of Little Rock City Director’s arrest
Body and dash cam footage is providing additional insight into a city official's car crash.
North Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex
Police in North Little Rock are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the West Scenic Apartment complex shortly after noon Friday.
LRPD make an arrest in Monday morning southwest homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in Monday's homicide on Whispering Pines Drive. According to police, Markistan Gines, 18, of Little Rock was arrested on Friday. He was charged with capital murder and was being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. This is...
Police arrest suspect after shooting at North Little Rock apartments leaves one dead
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police have identified 18-year-old Jaydin Alford as a suspect in the shooting death of one man at West Scenic Apartments on Friday, August 5. Officers were called to the scene in reference to a shooting, where they located a male victim...
Faulkner County deputies investigating shooting at Mayflower apartment complex
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday morning in Mayflower.
Little Rock police investigating a fatal single-car accident Friday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a fatal single-car accident Friday afternoon. According to authorities, officers of the 12th Street Division were patrolling the 6000 block of University Avenue, when they observed a white Toyota Corolla had struck a traffic signal pole. Police identified the driver...
LRPD: Arrest made in Monday homicide on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Whispering Pines Drive on Monday.
ASP releases dash cam footage of LR City Director Ken Richardson's car crash
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police has released dash cam footage from the single-car wreck involving Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson. At around 9:08 Tuesday night, an Arkansas State Trooper responded to an accident in the area of Colonel Glenn Road and South Bryant Street. There, the...
Police ID suspects in deadly shooting tied to Pine Bluff house fire, 1 in custody
Pine Bluff police have named two in a homicide.
Four indicted in Little Rock mail theft
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four defendants from Little Rock have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. A grand jury charged 20-year-old Byrannia Burks, 26-year-old James Miller, 2-year-old Kobe Powell, and 21-year-old Eshawn Tucker, 21 with possession of stolen mail. Tucker and Burks received...
BNPD: UPDATE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
BNPD is continuing its investigation following an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 24 around 8:15 p.m. A traffic stop that began near Cox and Edison resulted in a pursuit which ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road. The suspect, 42-year-old William Whitfield of Benton,...
BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in regards to their involvement with an incident at a Little Rock mall, have been identified, the agency reported Wednesday. Original story:. Two suspects are wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in...
Arkansas State Police lead investigation following death of an inmate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police were investigating after a Jonesboro man died in a Walnut Ridge jail Wednesday. KATV's content news partners at KAIT News said in a news release from the Arkansas State Police, that 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died in the custody of the Lawrence County Detention Center.
LRPD: 1 injured in shooting at North Shackleford Apartment
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Fatal collision on S. University Ave.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
4 Little Rock defendants indicted for mail theft; each could face 10 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, four defendants have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. According to the Office of the United States Attorney of Arkansas, Byrannia Burks, 20, James Miller, 26, Kobe Powell, 24, and Eshawn Tucker, 21, all of Little Rock, have been charged by a grand jury with possession of stolen mail.
Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
