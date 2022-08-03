Alex Jones’ Lawyers Accidentally Sent the Opposing Counsel a Copy of His Entire Phone

Read on www.motherjones.com
Related
Watch the moment Alex Jones learned his attorney 'messed up' and sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the contents of Jones' phone going back years
InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.
Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit
Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
RELATED PEOPLE
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Alex Jones at CPAC
DALLAS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defended Alex Jones at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, the same day he was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a victim of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Jones' lawyer calls for a mistrial after he accidentally leaked the contents of the Infowars host's phone
A judge denied the request; the lawyer for Sandy Hook parents said the mistrial request was like Jones' lawyer reaching for "a fig leaf over his own malpractice."
Reporter shares Alex Jones' response to defamation verdict
Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones will have to pay the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim a little more than $4 million in compensatory damages, a jury decided. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports on how Jones responded later on Infowars.
‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron
Breonna Taylor's family believe Attorney General Daniel Jay Cameron should be held accountable for his inaction in her case. The post ‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron appeared first on NewsOne.
Alex Jones arrives hours late to second day of Sandy Hook trial after decrying case as a ‘witch hunt’
Infowars founder Alex Jones showed up hours late for day two of his defamation trial on Wednesday, a day after a Texas judge told him off for moaning to media about the case within earshot of the jury.The trial to determine how much in damages Mr Jones must pay the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for falsely claiming the attack began on Tuesday.During a break in opening arguments, Mr Jones began ranting to reporters inside the Travis County Courthouse in Austin that the case was a “witch hunt”, Yahoo News reported. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble reprimanded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alex Jones Defies No-Gum-Chewing Order in Sandy Hook Trial (Video)
Infowars founder Alex Jones and his legal team have remained defiant to a judge’s order to stop chewing gum in the Sandy Hook damages hearing Tuesday. “What are you chewing?” the judge asked, turning her attention to Jones’ attorney, F. Andino, after she had previously told Jones to spit his gum out. She added that it’s a “foundational rule that you do not chew gum or eat in the courtroom” and that the courtroom handles “serious” matters.
A pro-Trump social media influencer who posted about his role in the Jan. 6 siege was arrested this week on Capitol riot charges
Prosecutors said a tipster identified William Kit — also known online as "Semore Views" — among the mob of rioters on January 6.
MSNBC
Alex Jones' lack of humanity is monstrous. His trial is finally proving it.
There is no true victory when it comes to a person like Alex Jones, who used his platform on Infowars to lie about murdered children and let his followers harass their grieving parents. But what we witnessed in court this week was something approaching vindication after his years of deception. It is still worth it to hear and see Jones, a man who perhaps does the impossible and gives conspiracy theorists an even worse name than they deserve, squirm and sweat and finally admit under oath that he lied and that facts are facts.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Alex Jones Gets Scolded During Really Crappy Day in Court
For a man so up in arms about being thrust in front of a “kangaroo court,” Alex Jones appears to be trying his hardest to make a mockery of the ongoing defamation suit brought against him by Sandy Hook parents. The final afternoon of scheduled testimony in Jones’ two-week trial got off to a rocky start on Tuesday, with the judge presiding over the Austin case reprimanding the notorious conspiracy theorist as he appeared to chew something in court.“Spit your gum out, Mr. Jones,” said Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, eyeing Jones grimly from behind the bench.“It’s not gum,” the far-right...
hotnewhiphop.com
Alex Jones' Lawyers Accidentally Leaked All Of His Emails, Infowars Finances Are Revealed
Alex Jones, the infamous host of Infowars, has been embroiled in a defamation case after years of claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a false flag operation. Now, in a massive blunder, Jones' lawyer accidentally sent the entire contents of the conspiracy theorist's phone to the lawyers for the plaintiffs.
Sandy Hook lawyer: Jan. 6 panel asked for Alex Jones’ texts
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An attorney for the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the attack said Thursday that the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone.
Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones’ phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says
The Jan. 6 committee has requested records on Alex Jones’ phone as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, AP reports. Driving the news: Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Jones' ongoing trial, revealed Wednesday that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him several years’ worth of the conspiracy theorist's texts and emails.
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
853
Followers
359
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 6