Alex Jones’ Lawyers Accidentally Sent the Opposing Counsel a Copy of His Entire Phone

There is no true victory when it comes to a person like Alex Jones, who used his platform on Infowars to lie about murdered children and let his followers harass their grieving parents. But what we witnessed in court this week was something approaching vindication after his years of deception. It is still worth it to hear and see Jones, a man who perhaps does the impossible and gives conspiracy theorists an even worse name than they deserve, squirm and sweat and finally admit under oath that he lied and that facts are facts.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO