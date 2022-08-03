Carolyn Maloney: Here’s Why I Should Be Elected in the New 12th District

Read on nyc.streetsblog.org
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Thursday’s Headlines: Ferry Bad News Edition
A big story yesterday was the apparent sick-out by workers on the Staten Island Ferry, which caused delays and cancelations that threaten to continue today. (Coverage: NYDN, NY Post, amNY, Gothamist, The City). The MTA (the same agency that has refused to put a bike or pedestrian lane on the...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
A Dozen-Plus Electeds Back QueensLink Subway Expansion
Elected officials from multiple levels of government in Queens joined forces on Thursday in a letter asking for a big bag of money to study reactivating an old transit right of way in southeast Queens, the latest effort to move the project known as QueensLink off the conceptual page and into reality.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
After Successful Bike Parking Demo, DOT is Rightfully Being Asked, ‘What Now?’
Bike parking is, alas, stuck in park. The city Department of Transportation has no immediate plan to expedite secure bike parking, despite the conclusion of a successful six-month demonstration project with Oonee — which itself followed a failed effort by the de Blasio administration and another bike-parking company, successful deployments of Oonee equipment in individual buildings, a pilot installation near the Staten Island Ferry terminal in Whitehall, installation of secure bike parking at Grand Central Terminal and all over Jersey City.
