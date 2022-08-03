Amtrak train strikes vehicle abandoned by fleeing suspect on tracks in Berkeley County

Read on www.postandcourier.com
Related
live5news.com
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire chief says that 9 people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash that involved a charter bus. It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m. The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but...
live5news.com
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a crash that killed a grandmother and grandson. Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue when he hit the vehicle carrying Debora Page and Jo’siah Fragier. The speed limit at that intersection is 35 miles per hour.
SCHP responding to crash with injuries in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday responded to a three-vehicle collision with injuries in Berkeley County. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway 176. As of 10:30 p.m., the scene was still active. SCHP said that there were injuries, but […]
Crash closes lanes on Folly Rd eastbound near George Griffith
UPDATE: According to CPD, eastbound lanes of Folly Road reopened at 10:50 a.m. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road eastbound. Charleston Police Department says eastbound lanes on Folly Road are closed from George Griffith to Fort Johnson Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman left children unattended in vehicle while she shoplifted at South Carolina mall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has been charged after police said she left children unattended in a vehicle while she shoplifted items from a store in Citadel Mall. On Thursday, officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Citadel Mall in reference to a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports involving three women, according […]
live5news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked in Berkeley Co. due to crash with injuries
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a road is blocked Friday night following a crash with injuries in the Cross area. It happened on Mudville Road near State Road. The crash was reported to the South Carolina Highway Patrol just before 8:00 p.m. There is no official...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
2 arrested in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City. Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a […]
live5news.com
GPS tracking technology seeks to end police pursuits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Catching the “bad guy” is not as easy as it sounds, especially when a chase turns into a dangerous pursuit. Lowcountry authorities say there is a number of reasons why officers or deputies engage in pursuit, but the suspect almost always faces the same charge: Failure to stop for blue lights.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
Packages with drugs, cell phones seized at Berkeley County jail
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many drugs were seized after someone attempted to sneak them into the Hill Finklea Detention Center through the mail. Three packages that were sent to the Moncks Corner jail last weekend contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and cigarettes. Two new cell phones, chargers, and rolling papers were also found in the […]
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Part of Highway 17N in Mt. Pleasant back open
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two lanes northbound on Highway 17 and Oakland Market are back open after a crash. Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.
live5news.com
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
The Post and Courier
3 men sought revenge by shooting up party at North Charleston apartments, records say
NORTH CHARLESTON — After gunfire injured a woman at an apartment complex in North Charleston, the woman's brother and two other men quickly sought revenge, opening fire at a party held only a few miles down the road an hour later, according to newly filed court records. Kendall Ancrum...
live5news.com
2 cats dead following West Ashley structure fire
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that left two cats dead Thursday morning. Crews responded to Ashley Crossing Drive in West Ashley around 11:00 a.m. At the scene, fire officials reported seeing smoke in front of the building. They entered the building...
WMBF
Police: Scene cleared after bomb threat investigation at Georgetown Walmart
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities investigated a possible bomb threat at a Walmart in the Grand Strand on Thursday. The Georgetown Police Department said the store received a call earlier in the day regarding the threat. By around 9 p.m., authoirites said the store had reopened after being cleared with...
cbs17
Deadly SC motorcycle crash not discovered until 4 days later
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52 late last week. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened around 12:26 a.m. on July 28.
South Carolina police: Drunk woman left friend’s baby in hot car while she went inside to take nap
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department arrested a woman on Wednesday who is accused of driving her friend’s baby home while drunk, then leaving the baby in a hot car while she went inside to nap. According to a police report, witnesses at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard saw an “extremely […]
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
Comments / 0