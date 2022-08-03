ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Center Square

Biden expected to sign $280 billion CHIPS Act; critics say it contains no accountability measures, will worsen national debt, inflation

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is expected to sign the CHIPS Act, a $280 billion spending bill meant to incentivize American manufacturers to produce semiconductor chips in the U.S. Critics say the measure contains no accountability requirements for companies that receive the taxpayer dollars, will increase the national debt and 40-year-high inflation, and won’t strengthen national security.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

As an assault weapons ban passes the House, what happens now?

When the original assault weapons ban was considered nearly three decades ago, Congress’ partisan lines were a bit messier than they are now. For example, 77 House Democrats opposed the bill, while 38 House Republicans voted for it. The result was a narrow, 216 to 214 victory. Late last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Texas' Abbott tries to make his migrant bus plan even more of a spectacle

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is an agent of chaos. Over the last few months, Abbott has used his office to exacerbate immigration issues in his state and across the country in the run-up to his state's gubernatorial election in November. The Republican governor's plan centers on creating high-profile controversies involving the border to gin up outrage, and use that outrage to his political benefit.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: GOP budget nerds: Here's how to kill the reconciliation bill

NEW JOBS REPORT — The July unemployment report drops at 8:30 a.m. The economy added 372,000 jobs in June, and economists are predicting a gain of 250,000 jobs for July. Yesterday, the White House called the anticipated drop an expected “transition” from “record-high-breaking jobs numbers” to “stable and steady growth.”
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Democrats' minimum corporate tax would hit these industries the hardest

Democrats are proposing a minimum tax on income that wealthy corporations report to investors in order to help fund the newest climate change and health care spending package unveiled last week. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
