Read on www.albanyherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocity
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Biden expected to sign $280 billion CHIPS Act; critics say it contains no accountability measures, will worsen national debt, inflation
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is expected to sign the CHIPS Act, a $280 billion spending bill meant to incentivize American manufacturers to produce semiconductor chips in the U.S. Critics say the measure contains no accountability requirements for companies that receive the taxpayer dollars, will increase the national debt and 40-year-high inflation, and won’t strengthen national security.
Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report
Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
Maxine Waters pays daughter another $16,500 in campaign funds, adding to $1.2M in previous payments
The reelection campaign of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., shelled out another $16,500 to her daughter in June, adding to the more than $1.2 million the congresswoman has paid her daughter over the past nearly two decades. Karen Waters, who has been organizing slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's re-election since...
MSNBC
As an assault weapons ban passes the House, what happens now?
When the original assault weapons ban was considered nearly three decades ago, Congress’ partisan lines were a bit messier than they are now. For example, 77 House Democrats opposed the bill, while 38 House Republicans voted for it. The result was a narrow, 216 to 214 victory. Late last...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
MSNBC
Texas' Abbott tries to make his migrant bus plan even more of a spectacle
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is an agent of chaos. Over the last few months, Abbott has used his office to exacerbate immigration issues in his state and across the country in the run-up to his state's gubernatorial election in November. The Republican governor's plan centers on creating high-profile controversies involving the border to gin up outrage, and use that outrage to his political benefit.
FOXBusiness
Manchin-Schumer bill would reinstate tax on imported oil and petroleum products
Lawmakers are poised to reinstate a decades-old fee on oil imports, though some critics say that would violate President Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. The proposal, included in a $433 billion tax and climate bill, would reinstate a 16.4 cents-per-barrel tax on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Yellen Says Manchin Bill Won’t Raise Taxes for Families Earning Less Than $400,000 a Year
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen waded into the congressional debate over proposed economic and climate legislation, saying it won’t raise taxes for families earning less than $400,000 a year. “The legislation would either reduce or have no effect on the taxes due or paid by any family with income less...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: GOP budget nerds: Here's how to kill the reconciliation bill
NEW JOBS REPORT — The July unemployment report drops at 8:30 a.m. The economy added 372,000 jobs in June, and economists are predicting a gain of 250,000 jobs for July. Yesterday, the White House called the anticipated drop an expected “transition” from “record-high-breaking jobs numbers” to “stable and steady growth.”
FOXBusiness
Democrats' minimum corporate tax would hit these industries the hardest
Democrats are proposing a minimum tax on income that wealthy corporations report to investors in order to help fund the newest climate change and health care spending package unveiled last week. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin,...
Schumer-Manchin Bill Fuels Battle Between Oil and Environmental Interests
"Getting new forms of energy, feeding the grid, will ultimately reduce the price of electricity." Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona told Newsweek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sen. Manchin's campaign bankrolled by green energy, fossil fuel groups
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has taken millions in donations from oil, gas and coal industry groups over the years, but he also brings in donations from green energy organizations and companies, according to his Federal Election Commission filings. Manchin brought in over $1.1 million in donations from political action committees...
Climate bill could slash US emissions by 40% – if Democrats can pass it
The US is, following decades of political rancor and fossil fuel industry obfuscation, on the verge of its first significant attempt to tackle the climate crisis. Experts say it will help rewire the American economy and act as an important step in averting disastrous global heating. Independent analysis of the...
Kevin McCarthy rips Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act: No plan to solve the 'problems they created'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed the Democrats' spending bill, warning it will worsen inflation as Americans are already battling a recession. McCarthy joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday to discuss how the Democrats have created a series of "problems" that they have "no plan to solve." KEVIN MCCARTHY: So the...
West Virginia bars five financial firms for deemed fossil fuel 'boycotts'
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - West Virginia has barred five major financial institutions, including Blackrock Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) , from new state business after determining that they were boycotting the fossil fuel industry.
Comments / 0