Lufkin, Texas Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs, Guns, and Credit Cards

60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
Shelby County seeking identities of ATM robbery suspects
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an ATM robbery. According to officials, at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, two Black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. According to police, they […]
2 Crockett 19-year-olds arrested for suspected meth
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two Crockett 19-year-olds were arrested Tuesday morning on possession charges after officers said they found suspected meth while conducting a traffic stop. Officers said they found a loaded syringe with suspected meth and a clear baggie of suspected meth after obtaining probable cause to search a Dodge Durango during a traffic […]
‘How would you feel if I shot the place up’: Man arrested, accused of pointing pistol at East Texas store clerk
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Texarkana after a convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her, and threatened to “shoot up” the store. Police said they were called to the store on the 1600 block of Robinson Road on July 29, but the man had already left. The […]
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
Lufkin PD: Smelly Crooks, Wienerschnitzel Wreck, and Beer Karma
The first day of August proved to be an odd one for the Lufkin Police Department. I can only imagine the stories that some of the veteran officers have to tell given that most criminals couldn't pour water out of a boot with instructions on the heel. That being said, let's take a look at three of the stories from the Lufkin Police report from August 1.
Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez received approval to seek bids for software and body cameras at Thursday’s commissioners court meeting. He says the systems they currently have in place were not maintained well and unable to be updated. The sheriff’s office currently has five body cameras sitting on a shelf because they’re not usable, preventing the deputies from doing their jobs.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lufkin roads now open
UPDATE – First Street between Lufkin Avenue and Frank Avenue in Lufkin is now open. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A section of First Street between Franklin Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin is currently closed. The closed off section will remain blocked while an industrial air conditioning unit is being placed on a new […]
Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park. "During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play,"...
CISC Lufkin Giving Out Extra Food To Clear Out Warehouse
The Christian Information and Service Center (CISC) in Lufkin is giving out extra food Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 9 am - 11:30 am. They are cleaning out their warehouse and have more food than usual to give out. That is where you can help. They are asking for extra...
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
This Corrigan, TX Woman Lied About Her Crime, Now Charged with Murder
On July 26, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female in Corrigan, Texas. At the time the woman claimed that someone had broken into her residence and killed her husband. After the Corrigan Police Department and Sheriff’s Office began their investigation, processed the crime...
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center works tirelessly to ensure stray cats and dogs in their community find good homes. They enforce laws pertaining to animals within city limits and answers calls from the public about complaints of loose dogs, wildlife and livestock. The center also investigates animal bites and animal cruelty.
Lufkin Fire Department Responds to Fire at Dairy Queen
Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene of a grease fire at Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen. At 9:35 a.m., employees reported a fire in the grease canister. When firefighters arrived on the scene, all of the employees had evacuated and heavy black smoke was coming from the building. They quickly knocked down the fire and are continuing to monitor hot spots in the building.
Walmart Pickup Switches Sides In Lufkin, Texas
When you go to Walmart are you team left or team right? To be more clear, what side of the store do you go in on?. The grocery side is on the right and the general merchandise side is on the left if you are looking at the front of the building from the parking lot. Which side you go in is usually a matter of proximity to the items you came in for.
Lufkin Police Hiring with Great Pay and Impressive Benefits
No doubt about it, working in law enforcement is one of the toughest jobs around. It can be very dangerous and put you in situations that break your heart. However, being a police officer can also be one of the most rewarding occupations. It also helps when the community and your city governance support you. That's exactly what makes working for the Lufkin Police Department so attractive.
