Read on www.wvnstv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Princeton senior signs to play baseball at WVU Tech
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton Senior Tiger is becoming a Golden Bear. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, catcher Johnathan Higgenbotham signed with WVU Tech to play baseball at the next level. This is the first baseball signee from Princeton Baseball Coach Austin Southcott and his assistants. He was joined by family, friends, and his […]
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
WVNT-TV
WATCH: Let’sTalk+ Episode 6 from Dolly’s Diner
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Join Logan Ross and Claudia Sessa LIVE from Dolly’s Diner in Princeton for Episode 6 of Let’sTalk+!. This week we will take a look at the Mercer County Fair, happening at PikeView High School this weekend, August 5 and August 6, 2022. We will be joined LIVE by one of the fair organizers, Stephanie Stafford to give us a little more information on what visitors can expect this weekend.
Discover West Virginia Waterfalls: Little Beaver State Park Spillway
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It is often the case that the splendor and beauty of West Virginia’s waterfalls require a certain degree of effort to behold, be that in ascending and/or descending aberrant terrain, traversing extended distances, or even dropping directly into the body of water itself. Such...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
woay.com
Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $438,892, which is 219% higher than the state average of $137,379.
Human skeletal remains found in West Virginia
RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Festival of the Rivers announces line-up
Festival of the Rivers will be back at the city park (Temple St. and 3rd Ave.) on Saturday, September 3 starting at noon. Our headliner from 7 P.M. till 9 P.M. is the well-known talent, Lady D. There will be food and arts & craft vendors as well as all the local musicians. This Festival is still FREE; sponsored by WV Fairs and Festivals, the City of Hinton and Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum. We encourage local musicians and businesses. The Festival is a great way to support our community. Along with the Festival, the Museum will be giving tours from 1-4 PM. Come out and join the fun on your Labor Day Saturday, September 3rd. Line-up 12:00 – 1:00 Chris Hopson 1:15 – 2:15 Common Ground 2:30 – 3:00 Greenbrier Academy Drummers 3:15 – 4:15 Darrell Ramsey 4:30 – 5:30 Whyte Noise 5:45 – 6:45 Valley Bluegrass 7:00 – 9:00 Lady D The post Festival of the Rivers announces line-up appeared first on The Hinton News.
WVNT-TV
Dog Days of Summer continue with showers and storms Friday
Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, & McDowell County until 10PM, Sunday, August 7th. Multiple days of scattered heavy downpours are expected over grounds near saturated from rain last week. Flash Flooding could occur with repeated rounds of rain so monitor rising water closely and remember #TurnAroundDontDrown. Friday features a few...
Starlite Drive-In to host official Grand Opening celebration
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The increasingly popular Starlite Drive-In of Oak Hill may technically have opened its doors some time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the venue from announcing its Grand Opening celebration, set to take place this Saturday. The celebratory event is intended to run through...
Possible case of Swine Flu in WV and what it means
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A possible case of the swine flu is in West Virginia. At the Jackson County Fair, 14 hogs and 1 to 2 children were infected. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the H3N2v strain of Influenza A was confirmed on at least one human test. The test was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
Crime in the Coalfields Episode 13 out now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The thirteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the gruesome murder of a random, innocent victim, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, […]
Grass clippings on the road can be a hazard for motorcycles
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –There are several factors that can make motorcycle riding extremely dangerous, including what’s on the road. One thing is for certain – two things that don’t mix are motorcycles and grass clippings. If you’re out mowing grass or completing yard work, make sure the debris doesn’t fall into the road. Leaving leaves […]
UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run
UPDATE (MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022, 2:23 P.M.) CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run in the Caldwell area was released. Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNT-TV
UPDATE: 17-year-old charged in Bluefield shooting
UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 2022: BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made in the August, 2, 2022 shooting on Fulton Street in Bluefield, WV. According to Bluefield PD, a 17-year-old minor was arrested. An arrest warrant was issued on August 3, 2022 for the suspect. The 17-year-old was...
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties
CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
Fatal shooting leads to arrest in Summers County
Summers County (Hinton News) - Another Summers County resident has lost their life following a property dispute that led to a shooting on Friday, July 29. Police officers received a call for a shooting near Eagles Branch Road around 6 p.m. that evening. Officers quickly detained the suspect, Benjamin Earhart, 57, of Alderson. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased. While at the hospital, professionals determined the victim had been shot twice. Wounds were found in the back of the neck and the center of the back. Earhart was released...
WVSP: Human remains found in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Raleigh County. West Virginia State Police spokesman Captain Maddy tells LOOTPRESS that the human skeletal remains were found in Rhodell on land owned by Pocahontas Coal Company, off a dirt path of Tommy Creek Road.
Comments / 0