sierranewsonline.com
Alert: Power Outage Midpines and Oak Fire Areas
MARIPOSA COUNTY–A power outage affecting approximately 3900 customers has been reported in the Midpines and Oak Fire area. There is currently no estimated time of restoration. We will update this article when more information becomes available. For more information you can go to the PG&E website here. Update. Power...
sierranewsonline.com
All Evacuations Lifted For The Oak Fire
MARIPOSA COUNTY–The Oak Fire started in the Midpines area of Mariposa County on July 22nd, 2022. The fire has burned almost 20,000 acres and is 86% contained. 127 single resident structures and 66 out buildings have been destroyed. Electricity has been restored to all customers and all evacuations and road closures have been lifted.
California Family Makes Drinking Water Out Of Thin Air
The system could help make water more available in countries where there is short supply.
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
sierranewsonline.com
Oak Fire At 81% Containment
MARIPOSA COUNTY — All Evacuation Orders and Fire Advisements have been lifted in populated areas for the Oak Fire that has been burning since July 22, 2022. The only evacuation orders that remain in place are for East of Mariposa Pines, Jerseydale subdivisions to Devils Gulch, and North of Footman Ridge.
sierranewsonline.com
Oak Fire Distribution Center Opens
MARIPOSA COUNTY–On July 22, 2022, The Oak Fire started on Carstens Road and Highway 140 in Midpines. In just 2 weeks the fire has destroyed 127 homes and burned more than 19,000 acres. From the beginning, the Mariposa Community has been #MariposaStrong. Now they are opening a Distribution Center to help those who need it most.
iheart.com
Here Are The 5 Highest Roads In California
These paved roads take you to the edge of the coast, through forests and deserts to get you to spots with the highest elevation in California. See maps for each road below. Elevation = 10,238 feet - Rock Creek Road, Inyo County, Inyo National Forest. Starting to the west of...
Oak Fire: Owners of destroyed homes face tens of thousands of dollars in rebuilding costs
Many Mariposa County residents who lost their homes were dropped by their insurance previously or hit by rate hikes that were too steep to pay.
Friday’s rain broke a Central Valley record
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when the last rainfall had taken place. This error has been corrected. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rainy start to the day on Friday made for a break from the recent triple-digit temperatures the Central Valley has been experiencing. “It’s very rare to get this moisture […]
Fresno rent prices drop, buck nationwide trend
It's a small victory but at least the numbers are trending in the right direction.
GV Wire
Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?
No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
sierranewsonline.com
Two Additional Contests to Appear on November Ballot
MADERA COUNTY — Madera County has been notified of two additional contests appearing on the ballot, one at the request of the City of Chowchilla (City Council short term), and one called by the Madera County Board of Supervisors (Measure T). FEDERAL AND STATE OFFICES. Governor. Lieutenant Governor. Secretary...
74-year-old Fire Captain from Monterey Fire battling Oak Fire on the front lines
by Marie Edinger MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over 3,700 firefighters are helping fight the Oak Fire, but one, in particular, has a story to tell. Captain Raymond LaFontaine, a 74-year-old firefighter for the Monterey Fire Department, has been battling through treacherous conditions to keep Mariposa County safe. Ray joined the City of Monterey Fire Department in 1973 The post 74-year-old Fire Captain from Monterey Fire battling Oak Fire on the front lines appeared first on KION546.
GV Wire
$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules
A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
KMJ
Commercial Fire In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in Central Fresno. Around 3:30 a.m. a Fresno Fire Department Investigator noticed a fire near Olive Avenue and Blackstone Avenue when he was on patrol. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavy fire that had taken...
mercedcountytimes.com
City Council to reconsider Measure C for Nov. ballot
Minutes before the start of Monday night’s meeting of the Merced City Council, one regular, middle-aged member of the public glanced over the night’s agenda, looked up and asked a nearby news reporter why there were so many people filling up seats in the chamber. It wasn’t a...
Why this airline is dropping its Fresno to LAX route next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Only one airline will directly connect Fresno Yosemite International airport to LAX starting next month after Alaska Airlines revealed that it will be dropping the route. Alaska Airlines officials said Thursday that the operator’s service between FAT and LAX will be suspended starting Sept. 6 – meaning Alaska Airlines will no […]
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
