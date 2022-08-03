National Street Rod Association comes back to Louisville for 53rd year

Read on www.wlky.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Street Rod National is rolling into town bringing with it an economic boost for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 30,000 hot rods have been rolling into Louisville over the past few days, but they're bringing more than just a fancy set of wheels with them. The city is expecting the National Street Rod show to generate over $17m in economic impact. "It's huge....
WLKY.com
Louisville receives special honor highlighting success of Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is one of 10 communities gaining national recognition for efforts to promote success in the community. “It's just not housing. It's education. It's health care. It's the full gamut of what someone needs to succeed and thrive,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. In 2015, Louisville...
WLKY.com
WLKY, Stock Yards Bank & Trust partner for Teacher Supply Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time for kids to return to school, but supplies can be expensive for families, leaving teachers responsible for filling in the gaps. That's why WLKY has partnered with Stock Yards Bank & Trust for a Teacher Supply Drive benefitting JCPS. It starts Monday, Aug. 8...
drugstorenews.com
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Marine Corps holding donation drive to help families in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Marine Corps is collecting donations for people impacted by the flood in eastern Kentucky, and they need the community's support. “All Marines, this is what we do. We don't ever leave another brother behind. If it's something that they need, here we come,” said Michael Rice.
foodanddine.com
Schnitzelburg Food Truck “Invasion” is slated for Sunday, August 21
Let’s begin with the Louisville Food Truck Association’s mission statement. You can’t get much more local than the food trucks of the Louisville Food Truck Association. We’re a non-profit Association of independently owned food trucks in Louisville, KY, totally committed to bringing the best gourmet food to the streets of da’ville! As Louisville’s largest food truck Association, we can bring a variety of food, unlimited fun, excitement and a cool “urban vibe” to your event, neighborhood, or workplace.
WLKY.com
Louisville Zoo bringing back sloth experience in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is bringing back a behind-the-scenes sloth experience in 2023. This time, there will be more sessions for visitors. The sloth experience includes being able to prepare the sloth's diet and visiting their indoor habitat. Guests will get the chance to take photos with the sloth and learn all about sloths.
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
NuLu Fest returns in September; seeking vendors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all small business owners, vendors, politicians and artists. The NuLu Business Association is now accepting applications for the 12th annual NuLu Fest. The street festival is making a comeback on Sept. 24. Applications are being accepted for food booths, food trucks, non-profits, political campaigns, and...
wdrb.com
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
wdrb.com
Street Rod owners show off vintage rides in downtown Louisville
Vintage vehicles! Street Rod Nationals rolls into downtown Louisville for annual parade. More than 10,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and street machines will be on display through Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Yelp names Please & Thank You chocolate chip cookie best in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville coffee shop and cookie bakery was ranked the best chocolate chip cookie in the state of Kentucky, according to Yelp. Please & Thank You, which already touts its chocolate chip cookie as the best in Louisville, can now make that claim statewide. In honor...
spectrumnews1.com
This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael’s Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
wdrb.com
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for burglaries in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested for a series of business burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. Lester Terry, Jr. is facing charges for burglary and criminal mischief. Police said they believe Terry broke into at least five businesses in NuLu, including Cultured and Maddox and Rose. Terry...
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.
WLKY.com
Metro Hall donation drive: Community fills multiple trucks in hours for flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In front of Metro Hall Wednesday, donations poured in. From paper towels to baby wipes, wash cloths, shampoo, and everything in between. And people like Bobby McDaniel, who made the drive across the bridge from southern Indiana, didn't think twice about it. "It's just what I...
Wave 3
Disabled drivers seek greater enforcement of accessible parking laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are regulations and penalties for not following the rules when it comes to accessible parking. But rules being broken comes as no surprise to drivers with disabilities. “It means I’m excluded, and I’ll tell you, it feels rotten being excluded, being left out,” Elizabeth Fust,...
WLKY.com
LouCity FC and Racing FC raise another $60,000 at WLKY telethon for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Day three of WLKY's telethon brought some more special guests to the studio to help out with our flood relief efforts. Players from LouCity FC and Racing FC stopped by to answer phones and helped us raise another $63,107, bringing our three-day total to $181,510. Hillary...
Comments / 0