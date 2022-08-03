ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

National Street Rod Association comes back to Louisville for 53rd year

By Laurie Jonhatan
WLKY.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
drugstorenews.com

Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.

Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Cars
Louisville, KY
Government
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
foodanddine.com

Schnitzelburg Food Truck “Invasion” is slated for Sunday, August 21

Let’s begin with the Louisville Food Truck Association’s mission statement. You can’t get much more local than the food trucks of the Louisville Food Truck Association. We’re a non-profit Association of independently owned food trucks in Louisville, KY, totally committed to bringing the best gourmet food to the streets of da’ville! As Louisville’s largest food truck Association, we can bring a variety of food, unlimited fun, excitement and a cool “urban vibe” to your event, neighborhood, or workplace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Zoo bringing back sloth experience in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is bringing back a behind-the-scenes sloth experience in 2023. This time, there will be more sessions for visitors. The sloth experience includes being able to prepare the sloth's diet and visiting their indoor habitat. Guests will get the chance to take photos with the sloth and learn all about sloths.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Nrsa
WLKY.com

NuLu Fest returns in September; seeking vendors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all small business owners, vendors, politicians and artists. The NuLu Business Association is now accepting applications for the 12th annual NuLu Fest. The street festival is making a comeback on Sept. 24. Applications are being accepted for food booths, food trucks, non-profits, political campaigns, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
spectrumnews1.com

This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael’s Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for burglaries in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested for a series of business burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. Lester Terry, Jr. is facing charges for burglary and criminal mischief. Police said they believe Terry broke into at least five businesses in NuLu, including Cultured and Maddox and Rose. Terry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Disabled drivers seek greater enforcement of accessible parking laws

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are regulations and penalties for not following the rules when it comes to accessible parking. But rules being broken comes as no surprise to drivers with disabilities. “It means I’m excluded, and I’ll tell you, it feels rotten being excluded, being left out,” Elizabeth Fust,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy