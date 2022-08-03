ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Thousands without power as storms move through area

By Stephanie Usery
KMOV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Rain And Drought

Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
MISSOURI STATE
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
FOX2now.com

Storms drop several more inches of rain on St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Flash flooding hit the St. Louis area early Thursday morning. The warning for St. Louis County extended until 11:45 a.m. Heavy isolated showers dropped inches of rain on portions of the area. This overwhelmed some creeks and storm drains. The rain should taper off through the...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
WGNtv.com

Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.

Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Ameren#Kmov#Storm Team
KMOV

Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
WOOD RIVER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
tncontentexchange.com

Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.

ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Florissant resource center for flood victims closing early due to weather

FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- Officials are closing down a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Florissant at 5 p.m. as bad weather moves into the St. Louis region. Multiple resource centers were planned across the region this week for victims of last week’s flooding. Now, Wednesday’s weather is impeding the progress of getting people the help they need.
FLORISSANT, MO
kttn.com

Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest

Some Missourians may be looking forward to the cooler seasons of fall and winter– but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts a *very* cold winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Things to keep in mind for tax-free weekend in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri parents and teachers can save some cash this weekend for school supplies, because this weekend is the Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday for certain items. Inflation costs has grocery and gas prices higher than we’ve seen, and now school is only a week or two...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy