ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Daily camp report: Some veterans rest as Steelers ramp up situational aspects of practice

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ax2sW_0h3m7xxh00

On a sunny day when the temperature reached 90 degrees, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin decided to give a few of his veteran starters the day off.

Watching from the sideline Wednesday were defensive end Cameron Heyward, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, inside linebacker Myles Jack and left tackle Chuks Okorafor.

The Steelers are in the midst of practicing for six consecutive days, and they donned pads on each of the previous two practices for the first time.

“I’ll do that from time to time,” Tomlin said of resting the vets. “It’s less about those guys, to be quite honest, and is just a means of thinning the lines and providing more opportunities for younger guys. We’re going to treat everybody fairly, but we’re not going to treat everybody the same. Veteran players need less reps to be game ready. Younger players need more.”

Heyward’s absence afforded second-year defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk a chance to get more reps with the first-team defense. Rookie DeMarvin Leal also took some snaps with that group. Watt’s spot was filled by Derrek Tuszka.

With Okorafor sitting, the reps at right tackle were given to veteran swing tackle Joe Haeg and five-year vet Trent Scott, who is in his first camp with the Steelers.

Officials also were on the field for the first time in training camp. Tomlin said a topic of discussion was offensive pass interference with players being told not to have extended elbow contact above the waist.

“You get to learn the unwritten rules of the game,” Tomlin said. “There is an official rule book, and those are words on a page, but there is no substitute for having these guys out here and getting the dialogue and getting their perspective on what the tipping points are.”

Practice concluded with the Steelers introducing the two-minute drill for the first time in camp. Mitch Trubisky led the first-team offense on a 53-yard touchdown drive. Mason Rudolph ran out of time with the ball at the 7.

“It’s always good when you can start moving toward situational football,” Tomlin said. “We’re at that stage of development. We were working toward line-to-gain scenarios, those possession downs.”

Tomlin said the two-minute drill intentionally is designed to be the last event of the day.

“We do it at the end of practice thoughtfully so we work on developing conditioning,” he said. “It’s important that guys have the ability to operate and operate in great detail and execute communication and all the things that are big in that situation and do so when there is a little less gas in the tank.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Mike Tomlin's Quote About Fairness Is Going Viral

Mike Tomlin has another "Tomlinism" to add to his collection. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a great quote to the media on Wednesday about someone being treated fairly vs someone being treated the same. "We treat everybody fairly but not everybody the same," Tomlin said. In other words, this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo

It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haeg
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
327
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy