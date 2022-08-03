ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Geomagnetic storm caused by a ‘coronal hole’ on the sun possible: How it will impact Earth

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – A “coronal hole” in the sun’s atmosphere could trigger a geomagnetic storm, the effects of which may be felt on Earth on Wednesday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

In an image of the sun shared with Nexstar, the disturbance on the sun’s surface is visible in the bottom right quadrant. There’s another, more defined spot on the sun’s left side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ppg5J_0h3m7qmc00
An image shared with Nexstar shows the coronal hole on the sun on Aug. 3, 2022. (Photo: GOES-16 via Space Weather Prediction Center, NOAA)

These coronal holes “appear dark because they are cooler, less dense regions than the surrounding plasma and are regions of open, unipolar magnetic fields,” NOAA explains. “This open, magnetic field line structure allows the solar wind to escape more readily into space, resulting in streams of relatively fast solar wind.”

While some headlines make the occurrence sound like a doomsday-inducing hole in the sun, Rob Steenburgh of NOAA’s Space Weather Forecast office told Nexstar, “They happen all the time and are no cause for alarm.”

There’s a new photo from the James Webb telescope: Here’s when we can expect more

This type of disturbance can lead to mild or even moderate geomagnetic storms, Steenburgh said. A minor geomagnetic storm may cause weak fluctuations in the power grid, impact satellite operations on spacecraft, and make aurora displays in the sky visible at high latitudes, like in parts of Michigan and Maine.

Strong geomagnetic storms can cause power blackouts, radio issues and problems with satellite navigation – but that’s nothing like what we’re expecting to see Wednesday.

There are no active warning s related to space weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
WGN Radio

Some cities repel rain, while others attract it, study finds

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Coronal Hole#Solar Wind#Nexstar#Noaa#Space Weather Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
WGN Radio

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy