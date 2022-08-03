ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Police chase with ATV leads to meth, gun seized

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a chase with an ATV rider led to methamphetamine and a loaded gun being seized.

According to the Coal Township Police Department, on July 24, around 2:00 a.m. officers came across an ATV with a bright spotlight on the front and a homemade wrack on the back with no tail lights on Tioga Street in Shamokin.

Officers stated they followed the ATV and attempted to pull the driver over.

The driver, later identified as Mark Stump Jr, 36, ignored the police sirens causing a chase to ensue through streets and State Routes until the ATV turned into a dirt path along train tracks, as stated in the affidavit.

Police said they waited until Stump exited the tracks on Lower Excelsior Road. An officer on foot located Stump and as he attempted to turn around the ATV flipped against a rock.

Investigators placed Stump into custody where they found his posession .22 revolver loaded with bullets and methamphetamine hidden inside Stump’s pocket.

Stump was charged with fleeing police, firearms not to be carried, and possession of a controlled substance.

