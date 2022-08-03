One Tank Trip: Octagon House

MARSHALLVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Have you ever wondered what it would have been like to live in the Victorian Era? Well, now you can and you don’t even need a time machine.

FOX 8 visited the Zimmerman Bury Octagon House in Marshallville, transporting you back to the 1800s. It’s just a One Tank Trip away.

The house was built in 1883 by Ezekiel Zimmerman. The eight-sided home is one of only about 23 left in the state of Ohio.

“They were technically more economic to build. He took most of the building materials right off the land around us. They made and fired all the bricks out back. They took lumber, of course, off the property. Downstairs is mostly cherry although the stairway is mostly black walnut,” said Lynne Bury.

The house has about 15 rooms altogether.

