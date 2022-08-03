ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshallville, OH

One Tank Trip: Octagon House

By David Moss
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbsS1_0h3m7cfg00

MARSHALLVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Have you ever wondered what it would have been like to live in the Victorian Era? Well, now you can and you don’t even need a time machine.

FOX 8 visited the Zimmerman Bury Octagon House in Marshallville, transporting you back to the 1800s. It’s just a One Tank Trip away.

The house was built in 1883 by Ezekiel Zimmerman. The eight-sided home is one of only about 23 left in the state of Ohio.

Adorable! Cleveland Zoo’s latest birth announcement

“They were technically more economic to build. He took most of the building materials right off the land around us. They made and fired all the bricks out back. They took lumber, of course, off the property. Downstairs is mostly cherry although the stairway is mostly black walnut,” said Lynne Bury.

The house has about 15 rooms altogether.

Watch the video above for more.

You can also learn more about the Octagon House here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Marshallville, OH
Cleveland.com

Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Octagon House#Cleveland Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
ORRVILLE, OH
wosu.org

Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'

Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
ashlandsource.com

The Inn at Ashland Woods hosts dog-themed "Mutt Strut" event

ASHLAND — The sounds of sniffing and panting filled the air at The Inn at Ashland Woods' first Mutt Strut Wednesday, where dogs of all shapes and sizes showed their stuff and socialized. Around 100 people and a few dozen dogs (plus one feline infiltrator in a backpack) showed...
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages

In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
BARBERTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat

Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
LAKEWOOD, OH
whbc.com

Raccoon Rabies Immunization Program Underway, But Not in Stark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Raccoon rabies baiting is underway through August 23 in northeast Ohio. But Stark County will not be seeing the vaccination baits dropped from airplanes and ground vehicles. There hasn’t been a positive raccoon rabies case in the county since there were four...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy