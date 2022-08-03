ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
Rolling Stone

Judith Durham, Australian Folk Icon Who Sang With the Seekers, Dead at 79

Judith Durham, the Australian folk hero who recorded worldwide hits with the Sixties band the Seekers, has died at the age of 79. Universal Music Australia confirmed to the Associated Press that Durham died Friday at a Melbourne hospital following a battle with the lung disease bronchiectasis. "Our lives are changed forever losing our treasured lifelong friend and shining star," the surviving members of the Seekers — Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley and Athol Guy — said in a statement. "Her struggle was intense and heroic, never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion."
