Enterprise City Schools prioritize safety ahead of school year

wtvy.com
Evacuation drill prepares Houston County for upcoming school year
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Several districts across the Wiregrass are stepping up security measures ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. This includes practicing drills in case of an emergency situation. Two Houston County Schools executed an evacuation drill Thursday morning. Several busses from Ashford and Houston County High Schools...
wtvy.com
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
wdhn.com
Three Wiregrass school districts prep for the start of the 2022-2023 school year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — School is 6 days away for Dothan City Schools, Houston County Schools, and Henry County Schools. The three districts gathered today for a day of motivation and professional development, as they prepare for the upcoming school year. School is right around the corner as teachers...
wtvy.com
Coffee County schools gear up to start new year
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County administration and staff are working around the clock to ensure they’re ready for their first day on Friday. The school district is putting an extra emphasis on safety this year. They’ve been training administrators ad safety team members on emergency protocol and procedures.
wdhn.com
Three Wiregrass school districts gather together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — School is less than a week away for Houston County, Dothan City, and Henry County schools. On Wednesday, they gathered together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022. The teachers for the three districts gathered to be given motivation and professional development for the upcoming...
wtvy.com
Ariton becomes first Wiregrass “Spotlight School”
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Ariton Pre-K through 3rd grade teachers are celebrating. That’s because their school is one of a handful to receive a special title. “Us being one of the twelve schools in the state that was recognized as a spotlight school is just a tremendous accomplishment for our teachers,” says Josh Herring, Principal of Ariton School.
wtvy.com
SARCOA Caregivers support group
wdhn.com
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
Troy Messenger
Troy BOE approves personnel matters
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Troy City Schools Board of Education held a meeting to approve more personnel matters ahead of the upcoming school year. After the listed personnel matters were approved, the board went into a brief execution session. Following the executive session, the board approved an undisclosed separation agreement. The personnel actions approved at the meeting are listed below.
wtvy.com
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Schools will have multiple AEDs after donation
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s important for schools to be prepared for anything that might happen during school hours or sporting events. “Knowing that it’s here and we have the trained faculty and staff to utilize and to implement the life saving device whenever it’s needed, that we have that capability, it will make everyone feel more at ease and more comfortable,” Grand Ridge School Principal Becky Hart said.
wtvy.com
Dothan Regional Airport conducts disaster exercise drill
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Regional Airport put area first responders to the test today during their tri-annual disaster exercise drill. This drill is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration and must meet their regulations. The full-scale exercise takes place every three years and its goal is to...
wtvy.com
Live at Lunch - Kiser Olds with Alabama Dance Works
This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
wtvy.com
Dothan sewer repair work to begin
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 8 through August 12, 2022, in the following areas – Pontiac Avenue. Choctaw Street. Houston Street. Montezuma Avenue. Chinook Street. Please be aware of work crews...
thebamabuzz.com
New opportunities coming to Dothan with HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology
Dothan, we have news of a big business coming to town that’s going to bring agricultural, economic and educational growth. On August 2, the City of Dothan decided to partner with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to create a new location called HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the city. Keep reading to learn all the details.
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
City of Dothan to host State ARPA Archery Tournament
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Leisure Services Department will host the State ARPA Archery Tournament on Saturday, August 13, at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road. The tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. If you would like to view the competition, please feel free to...
wdhn.com
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
wtvy.com
SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
wdhn.com
Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle roadwork begins this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Phase Three of the Ross Clark Circle road renovations begins Sunday. MidSouth has installed new cross-drains at night over the past week. All lanes will begin the milling process on Sunday, August 7th. MidSouth will likely be milling and grading for two nights and then...
