Euclid, OH

News-Herald.com

Morning Rotary Club starts in Lake County

Lake County has a new Rotary Club for people who want to help their community and enjoy morning fellowship with like-minded people. The Lake County Sunrise Satellite Rotary Club was chartered in April. It’s a satellite or extension of the Rotary Club of Mentor and members of the Lake County Sunrise Club are also members of the Mentor Rotary. Gayle Woodrow is the chair of the club, and Dale Smith acts as liaison between the Sunrise and Mentor Clubs.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library offering free computer classes

Mentor Public Library is hosting four free computer classes this August at its Lake Branch, including introductions to Microsoft Word, the internet and computers, in general. The Lake Branch is located at 5642 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake. The classes include:. • An Introduction to Computers—the library’s most basic computer class—at 2...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandpublicsquare.com

Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day 2022!

Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is back in Cleveland Public Square!. Cleveland Public Square and Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services are teaming up for Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day, on Thursday, August 4, from 10:30 AM – 2 PM. Grab something delicious from Kona Ice, Metro 45, or...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor to host Safety Forces Open House

The Mentor Police and Fire Departments will be hosting a Safety Forces Open House Aug. 6 at the Mentor Police Station and Mentor Fire Station 5 parking lots located at 8500 Civic Center Blvd. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids of all ages will...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Ground broken on boardwalk, observation deck project at Mentor Lagoons

Work has commenced on a new boardwalk project at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve and Marina. Mentor City Council members, elected officials and representatives from other agencies broke ground on the project during a brief ceremony at Mentor Lagoons, located at 8365 Harbor Drive. “It’s been a long time coming,...
MENTOR, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain: Free comedy show Aug. 5 downtown

Lorain native David Morales will host a free comedy show from 8-11 p.m., Aug. 5t, in downtown Lorain, according to a news release. FireFish Arts is sponsoring the comedy show, which is a part of the Fire It Up! Broadway Block Party in collaboration with Main Street Lorain’s First Friday events.
LORAIN, OH

