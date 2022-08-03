Read on www.news-herald.com
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
Cuyahoga County hosts back-to-school party with a purpose
Cuyahoga County hosted a family fun day Thursday to raise awareness about the programs available to help families thrive. It was a party in Public Square with a purpose.
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
News-Herald.com
Morning Rotary Club starts in Lake County
Lake County has a new Rotary Club for people who want to help their community and enjoy morning fellowship with like-minded people. The Lake County Sunrise Satellite Rotary Club was chartered in April. It’s a satellite or extension of the Rotary Club of Mentor and members of the Lake County Sunrise Club are also members of the Mentor Rotary. Gayle Woodrow is the chair of the club, and Dale Smith acts as liaison between the Sunrise and Mentor Clubs.
First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
News-Herald.com
Mentor Public Library offering free computer classes
Mentor Public Library is hosting four free computer classes this August at its Lake Branch, including introductions to Microsoft Word, the internet and computers, in general. The Lake Branch is located at 5642 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake. The classes include:. • An Introduction to Computers—the library’s most basic computer class—at 2...
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
clevelandpublicsquare.com
Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day 2022!
Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is back in Cleveland Public Square!. Cleveland Public Square and Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services are teaming up for Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day, on Thursday, August 4, from 10:30 AM – 2 PM. Grab something delicious from Kona Ice, Metro 45, or...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces grant funding for local law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A selection of enforcement agencies across Ohio, including several in Northeast Ohio, will receive a fresh sum of grant funding from the state government, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday. Altogether, 16 local and state law enforcement agencies will be awarded a total of $5.7 million,...
Twins Days Festival, Puerto Rican Parade, Medina County Fair and 20 more things to do this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?
I don’t understand why University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic advertise for patients and also ask for donations. If they have money for TV ads, how do they need donations?. What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?. Bonita Kale,. Euclid.
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
News-Herald.com
Mentor to host Safety Forces Open House
The Mentor Police and Fire Departments will be hosting a Safety Forces Open House Aug. 6 at the Mentor Police Station and Mentor Fire Station 5 parking lots located at 8500 Civic Center Blvd. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids of all ages will...
News-Herald.com
Ground broken on boardwalk, observation deck project at Mentor Lagoons
Work has commenced on a new boardwalk project at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve and Marina. Mentor City Council members, elected officials and representatives from other agencies broke ground on the project during a brief ceremony at Mentor Lagoons, located at 8365 Harbor Drive. “It’s been a long time coming,...
Morning Journal
Lorain: Free comedy show Aug. 5 downtown
Lorain native David Morales will host a free comedy show from 8-11 p.m., Aug. 5t, in downtown Lorain, according to a news release. FireFish Arts is sponsoring the comedy show, which is a part of the Fire It Up! Broadway Block Party in collaboration with Main Street Lorain’s First Friday events.
Berea superintendent shares current COVID protocols to start school year
BEREA, Ohio -- With COVID infection rates on the rise, Berea City Schools Superintendent Tracy Wheeler at the Aug. 1 Board of Education meeting shared her thoughts on protocols the district plans to follow -- at least for now -- as the new school year approaches. “To start the 2022-23...
