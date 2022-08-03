Jackson County to test kids for lead poisoning

Read on www.wilx.com
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Residents hit the polls, get ready for the Jackson County Fair: Jackson headlines July 30 – Aug. 4
JACKSON, MI – Jackson County residents hit the polls this week and made their voices heard in the August primary election. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. All the tax proposals on the Aug, 2 primary election ballot were approved by Jackson...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office sees staff shortages due to low pay
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the county needs to pay its deputies more money or serious cuts could jeopardize public safety. “I need deputies, my deputies are leaving for other departments who pay,” Reich said. The chair of the Eaton County Public Safety Committee...
Your Health: Brittle bone treatment for children
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of children have bones so weak that the slightest tumble or fall can break them. Unicameral bone cysts are noncancerous bone tumors. It’s unknown why they form and the surgery to get rid of them can be painful - until now. Life is pretty...
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
Jackson woman shares story of freedom and healing
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of finding freedom and strength through healing. “There are little moments that I didn’t think were helping me but they were,” said Hannah Duran. For Duran, her story started years ago when she says she was in an abusive relationship and searching for a way out. “It was […]
Jackson man searches for miracle as community rallies behind him
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s easy to see Michael Buchko’s love for the Jackson community. “Well he always wears that stars and stripes outfit, so he definitely sticks out,” said the Owner of Marshall Motors, Don Marshall. Often decked out in red white and blue Buchko’s dedicated his life to feeding Jackson veterans and anyone […]
Ingham Sheriff responds to video of triple overdose rescue in Holt
Video released by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office shows first responders administering Narcan to three unconscious, overdosing people at a restaurant in Holt.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Power out - Michigan towns still recovering from Wednesday storms
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two days after storms put thousands of Mid-Michigan residents in the dark, many are once again forced to do without electricity. Consumers Energy reported Friday that at least 955 customers had lost power in Holt, while over a thousand were without power in the Jackson area, including parts of the City of Jackson, Blackman Township, Sandstone Township, Parma, Spring Arbor and more.
MSP seizes almost $1 million in cocaine near Marshall
On July 27, troopers with the Michigan State Police made a stop in Calhoun County on I-94 west because of a violation. After the stop, police said the driver granted a consent search of the car.
Summer Reading keeps Eaton Rapids kids ready for school
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Children of all ages celebrated the end of Summer Reading Friday at Eaton Rapid’s Playground of Dreams. Children enjoyed some fun after their hard work by running around the park and having a water balloon fight. They were even treated with an Kona Ice truck.
Calhoun Co. detectives looking for wanted woman
Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help finding a wanted woman.
These are the participants in this year’s Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Six women are competing in the ninth edition of the Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant. The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Western Community Arts Center, 1400 S. Dearing Road. Just like other years, the participants are competing for not only a crown, but for a scholarship, Executive Director Chris Gorton said.
Gunman caught thanks to Eaton Co. drone
An early morning Thursday report of shots fired turned into one man arrested, all because of a drone.
Lansing police officer climbs tree to save kid
A Lansing police officer just happened to be at the right place at the right time.
Tree service owner shares his side after complaints of no-shows
On Thursday, owner of J&L Tree Service JD Gibson is speaking out hoping to explain.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
