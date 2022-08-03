Alex Jones says he "now understands it was irresponsible" to deny Sandy Hook shooting

Read on www.wshu.org
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
Infowars Sidekick Owen Shroyer Testifies In Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Defamation Trial
Shroyer peddled a false story on Infowars that Neil Heslin didn't hold his dead child after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary.
Alex Jones bizarrely calls $4.1m Sandy Hook judgment a ‘victory for truth’ as punitive damages loom
After the jury reached a verdict in Alex Jones’s defamation damages trial and ordered him to pay the plaintiffs compensatory damages of $4.1m (£3.4m), the bombastic Infowars host nevertheless declared victory.Mr Jones was taken to court by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook massacre victim six-year-old Jesse Lewis, after they alleged they had endured years of torment and anguish because of his claims that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.While the jury awarded a significantly smaller amount than the plaintiffs’ request for $150m (£124m), it was far more than the $8 (£6.6m) offered by...
Alex Jones Defies No-Gum-Chewing Order in Sandy Hook Trial (Video)
Infowars founder Alex Jones and his legal team have remained defiant to a judge’s order to stop chewing gum in the Sandy Hook damages hearing Tuesday. “What are you chewing?” the judge asked, turning her attention to Jones’ attorney, F. Andino, after she had previously told Jones to spit his gum out. She added that it’s a “foundational rule that you do not chew gum or eat in the courtroom” and that the courtroom handles “serious” matters.
Alex Jones' Attorney Raises Middle Finger During Trial at Sandy Hook Lawyer
Infowars' Alex Jones has already been found guilty of defamation and a jury is now convening to determine what damages he owes.
Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"
Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
Alex Jones Began Moving $11K a Day Into Alleged Shell Company After Losing Sandy Hook Case
Alex Jones began funneling $11,000 a day into an alleged shell company after he was deemed, by default, to have defamed Sandy Hook parents, an expert testified Friday. Jones was found in default last year after he ignored court orders during discovery. After a dramatic trial this week to assess damages, a jury ordered him to pay $4.11 million in compensatory damages, which are based on proven harm or loss. On Friday, the jury will hear evidence of Jones’ financial standing so they can assess punitive damages, which are intended to deter harmful behavior. Bernard Pettingill, a forensic economist, testified that it was difficult to assess Jones’ worth as he has provided such little information. He estimated InfoWars made $64 million last year, and Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth $135 million to $270 million. Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy last week, but Pettingill said Jones has a $53 million debt to himself that makes him look like he’s in dire straits when he’s not. He also alleged that Jones started transferring $11,000 per day into a shell company, although Jones’ lawyers maintain it was a real company.
Alex Jones arrives hours late to second day of Sandy Hook trial after decrying case as a ‘witch hunt’
Infowars founder Alex Jones showed up hours late for day two of his defamation trial on Wednesday, a day after a Texas judge told him off for moaning to media about the case within earshot of the jury.The trial to determine how much in damages Mr Jones must pay the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for falsely claiming the attack began on Tuesday.During a break in opening arguments, Mr Jones began ranting to reporters inside the Travis County Courthouse in Austin that the case was a “witch hunt”, Yahoo News reported. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble reprimanded...
‘Do You Know What Perjury Is?’ Lawyer Alleges Alex Jones Lied in Sandy Hook Case
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was already in a mountain of legal trouble after he was found liable in Connecticut and Texas last fall for defaming families of victims who were killed in 2012’s Sandy Hook mass shooting—which Jones had repeatedly called a hoax on his far-right platform InfoWars. But those troubles grew on Wednesday after a bombshell allegation by the victims’ families’ lawyer suggested Jones may have lied on the stand. (Jones denied lying.) Jones repeatedly said on InfoWars that he believed the Sandy Hook massacre—which left 20 elementary school children and six adults dead in the deadliest school...
Parents of Sandy Hook victim received death threats after Alex Jones branded mass shooting as ‘hoax’
The parents of a child who died during the Sandy Hook school shooting have said that Alex Jones’ claims put them through “living hell.”Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse, told the jury on 2 August that they experienced death threats, harassment, and trauma as a result of Jones’ comments.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”Heslin and Lewis are seeking $150m in damages.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuitLawyer says Alex Jones’ attorney accidentally sent Jones’ texts to himAlex Jones claims InfoWars is becoming a Christian ‘self-help’ show
Jury finds Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million for Sandy Hook hoax claims
Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre at least $4.1 million for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury said on Thursday.
Sandy Hook parents seek to stop InfoWars bankruptcy payments to Alex Jones
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre urged a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday not to allow the parent company of far-right website InfoWars to send any money to its founder, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, or his companies until they have an opportunity to get to the bottom of InfoWars' finances.
Alex Jones damages trial begins over his false claims Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly "lied and attacked the parents of murdered children" when he told his Infowars audience that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, an attorney for one of the victims' parents told a Texas jury on Tuesday at the outset of a trial to determine how much Jones must pay for defaming them.
Sandy Hook parents suing Alex Jones hire security, go into isolation
The parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have gone into isolation and hired security after a series of "encounters" in Texas, the News Times reported. The big picture: Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis,...
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4M
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. The Austin jury must still decide how much the Infowars host must pay in punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six educators who were killed in the 2012...
Texas jury says Alex Jones must pay $45.2M to Sandy Hook parents
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was penalized Friday by a Texas jury which said he must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis. The decision came after the jury on Thursday decided that Jones must pay $4.1 million...
Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones’ phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says
The Jan. 6 committee has requested records on Alex Jones’ phone as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, AP reports. Driving the news: Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Jones' ongoing trial, revealed Wednesday that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him several years’ worth of the conspiracy theorist's texts and emails.
‘Sickening liar’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with millions in fines for Sandy Hook lies
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit with part one of sentencing. The jury making him pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook parents. The punitive fines, meaning the punishment for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre, coming next. The judge rebuking Jones for lies and rejecting his ask for a mistrial after a bombshell revelation – his lawyer accidentally leaked his cell phone data. MSNBC’s Chief Legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on this trial and what the punishment part of this sentencing could mean. Former Federal prosecutor Paul Butler, NBC reporter Ben Collins and Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer react to this breaking news.Aug. 4, 2022.
