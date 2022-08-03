OHIO — Technology can be intimating, but to Mel McGee, it’s not so scary now that she can speak its language. “So computers are not smart. Computers know nothing,” said Mel McGee, the founder and CEO of We Can Code IT, a coding boot camp started in northeast Ohio. “They're just a series of light switches in a sense. Programmers learn how to use programming languages to tell computers what to do.”

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO