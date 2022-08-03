ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Spotting Parkinson's disease through AI

Tracking wearable sensors, filming the patients performing routine exercises, or examining their handwriting—which is better for Parkinson's detection? Researchers at Skoltech performed a comparative study of these three patient-driven monitoring approaches based on machine learning to find out what technique is most reliable for doctors and comfortable and less time-consuming for patients. The study was published in IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms

The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
CANCER
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Way To Spot COVID Patients At High Risk Of Blood Clot Can Help Treat Them Early

A new COVID study uncovers a new link between the immune system and blood clots, which could help with the treatment of critical conditions. Blood clots may occur in as many as one-third of COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Blood clots that go to the lungs, such as pulmonary embolisms, can often be fatal. In fact, these clots caused death in almost a third of COVID-19 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Man's aneurysm triggered by mouth bacteria that spread to his brain

The trouble started when cavity-causing bacteria all of us have in our mouths traveled to Jay Keller’s heart and then his brain, causing a life-threatening aneurysm. But he wouldn’t know it for a while. Keller, a 49-year old architect in Chicago, runs marathons, works out and never gets...
CHICAGO, IL
Medical News Today

What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does COVID-19 affect the heart? New clues arise

They found that the virus damages heart muscle cells via an inflammatory pathway independent of ACE2 receptors. They now plan to investigate how SARS-CoV-2 causes inflammation in the heart. of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience cardiac injury. shows that individuals who have contracted COVID-19- even if they were not hospitalized-...
UTICA, NY
PetsRadar

Kidney failure in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment

Kidney failure due to chronic kidney disease is commonly diagnosed in older cats—read on to learn more about this condition and how to spot it. Kidney failure in cats can be due to CKD, Chronic kidney disease, or acute kidney injury. CKD is a type of kidney failure, and it is one of the most common diseases seen in geriatric cats.
PETS
Nature.com

Inflammatory platelet death drives sepsis

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Thrombocytopenia is common in severe sepsis and is associated with an increased risk of mortality. A new study shows that platelet pyroptosis initiated during infection promotes a feedforward loop of neutrophil-mediated inflammation that worsens outcomes during sepsis. Sir William Osler noted that "Except on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation

At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical Daily

Does Premature Menopause Increase Heart Problem Risk?

Women going through menopause before reaching 40 are more likely to experience heart problems, according to a new study. Published in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the new study found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk for new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

