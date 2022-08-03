Read on www.bbc.com
NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer
An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
Medical News Today
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
“A New Potential Risk Marker”: Common In 76% Of Diabetics And 43% Of Cancer Patients
A new study published has just identified a new potential risk predictor of diabetes in younger participants, and those with lower blood glucose levels and better kidney function. New research published in Diabetologia, indicates that people with high levels of the protein prostasin, which is mostly found in the epithelial...
MedicalXpress
Spotting Parkinson's disease through AI
Tracking wearable sensors, filming the patients performing routine exercises, or examining their handwriting—which is better for Parkinson's detection? Researchers at Skoltech performed a comparative study of these three patient-driven monitoring approaches based on machine learning to find out what technique is most reliable for doctors and comfortable and less time-consuming for patients. The study was published in IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement.
NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms
The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming...
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
I’m a sleep expert – exact number of hours you need depends on age and getting it wrong can lead to cancer and dementia
A SLEEP expert has shared the exact number of hours of shut eye you need to get each night - and what may happen if you get it wrong. A recent study revealed that age is a significant factor, and that not enough sleep can lead to cancer and dementia.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
New Way To Spot COVID Patients At High Risk Of Blood Clot Can Help Treat Them Early
A new COVID study uncovers a new link between the immune system and blood clots, which could help with the treatment of critical conditions. Blood clots may occur in as many as one-third of COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Blood clots that go to the lungs, such as pulmonary embolisms, can often be fatal. In fact, these clots caused death in almost a third of COVID-19 patients.
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
TODAY.com
Man's aneurysm triggered by mouth bacteria that spread to his brain
The trouble started when cavity-causing bacteria all of us have in our mouths traveled to Jay Keller’s heart and then his brain, causing a life-threatening aneurysm. But he wouldn’t know it for a while. Keller, a 49-year old architect in Chicago, runs marathons, works out and never gets...
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
Medical News Today
What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
Medical News Today
How does COVID-19 affect the heart? New clues arise
They found that the virus damages heart muscle cells via an inflammatory pathway independent of ACE2 receptors. They now plan to investigate how SARS-CoV-2 causes inflammation in the heart. of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience cardiac injury. shows that individuals who have contracted COVID-19- even if they were not hospitalized-...
Kidney failure in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment
Kidney failure due to chronic kidney disease is commonly diagnosed in older cats—read on to learn more about this condition and how to spot it. Kidney failure in cats can be due to CKD, Chronic kidney disease, or acute kidney injury. CKD is a type of kidney failure, and it is one of the most common diseases seen in geriatric cats.
PETS・
Nature.com
Inflammatory platelet death drives sepsis
Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Thrombocytopenia is common in severe sepsis and is associated with an increased risk of mortality. A new study shows that platelet pyroptosis initiated during infection promotes a feedforward loop of neutrophil-mediated inflammation that worsens outcomes during sepsis. Sir William Osler noted that "Except on...
Blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure: COVID creates a higher risk for rare pediatric health problems, new CDC study finds
Kids who have had COVID are also more likely to develop Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that destroys the body’s ability to make insulin, researchers found.
MedicalXpress
Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation
At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
Does Premature Menopause Increase Heart Problem Risk?
Women going through menopause before reaching 40 are more likely to experience heart problems, according to a new study. Published in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the new study found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk for new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
