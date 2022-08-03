Decatur Civic Center’s Michelangelo exhibition open until August 7th

Read on www.wcia.com
New sculpture installed in Meadowbrook Park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new addition to Urbana’s art scene. The sculpture Awake by Micki Lemieux was installed in Meadowbrook Park last week to celebrate 25 years of the park’s Wandell Sculpture Garden. Officials with the Urbana Park District said the sculpture was the perfect fit since Lemieux’s work has been displayed […]
Used book sale at Tolono Library
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA)–Tolono Public Library has started their used book sale. The library is holding this event Friday and Saturday. They will have used books, Blu-Ray(s), CDs, DVDs, and magazines. There is a VHS player, 3D Blu-Ray player, and a projector for sale. The donated funds will go for buying supplies for the Library.
Fun things to do in Champaign County before school starts back up
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) It feels like we just started summer, but here we are in the final weeks before school starts. Visit Champaign County has some ideas to pass the time before we hit Labor Day. Go Camping—While we’re still burning some vacation time, consider a camping trip close...
Garden Hills kids help design new park
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hedge Pop! Park in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Champaign has only been around for a couple of months. But some said it already has the potential to achieve Victory Over Violence. The city held an event on Thursday to ask the community for input on a permanent park. “Trees and […]
Still time to enter ‘Art in Transit’ contest
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where Art Thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the mass transit district, they are offering local artists a chance to beautify an unlikely spot. A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will […]
Last Chance to Register for Crossing Healthcare Volunteer Opportunities at Garden Party
August 4, 2022 – In 2021 a partnership between Crossing Healthcare and University of Illinois Extension yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which was distributed to prescription produce patients. These patients included individuals with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 volunteer hours were spent at the garden. Learn about how that number can grow and all the volunteer opportunities at the Crossing Healthcare Garden by attending the garden party.
Students paint mural at Springfield high school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County high school students have given their community a splash of color. Students from eight high schools came together the first week of August to paint a 40-foot mural on the courtyard wall at Southeast High School. The mural is supported by the Sangamon County mural advisory committee and Springfield Art […]
Steam Threshing Days 2022
Join us for our Steam Threshing Days August 5th and 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The purpose of the show is to educate attendees how crops were grown and harvested during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Amish continue using many of these methods in their farming operations today. The show continues to expand, and the 2022 show promises to be our best and biggest show yet!
Road closure opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The city said the road closure that began on August 1 is ending. To repair storm sewers by SNC Construction, the city closed William Street between Prairie and State Street. It will reopen on Monday, August 8 said the city.
New German restaurant opens in Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year after Bayern Stube closed, a new restaurant is stepping in to take its place. The Horsch Radish is bringing German cuisine back to Gibson City, and it opened on Thursday in the former Bayern Stube building. Co-owners Sam Horsch and Matthew Ertel have been extra busy preparing […]
School supply kits at Boys & Girls club
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is giving away goodies for back to school. School supply kits will be handed out for free on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. This is open to the entire community. Organizers said, “We can’t wait to see you!”
Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75
DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
After 23 years, Jane Fox to retire from Hill Animal Clinic
Dr. Jane Fox loves her job as the veterinarian at Mahomet’s Hill Animal Care. She loves her clients, some of whom are second-generation family members that utilize her expertise. She loves her staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than two decades. She loves a profession...
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13
August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
Tire Collection Event Begins Thursday for Champaign County Residents
Residents of Champaign County can drop off passenger and small truck tires at a three-day tire collection event that begins Thursday. Tires — with or without rims, and 17 inches or less — can be dropped off at two locations: C-U Public Health District (201 W. Kenyon Road, Champaign, east parking lot) or Urbana Township Road District (2312 Perkins Road, Urbana, east parking lot).
