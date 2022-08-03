KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day after news broke of Whit Merrifield being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, he has posted a goodbye message to Kansas City on Twitter. For the past 7 years, you have been my home. For the past 13 years, the Royals organization has been the only baseball family I’ve known. Like all great relationships, we shared the highs and lows together. The good times, and the not so good times. That’s why I believe my love for you is, and will always be, so strong.

