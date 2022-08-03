Read on www.wcjb.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Edible Fruit Groves
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Combating the high prices of produce right here in Gainesville has a solution that you might not even know about.”. What began as an idea, planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the city of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks, blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the florida league of cities.
Citrus County Chronicle
New Rainbow Springs eatery fulfills vision of its proprietor
Rocco Morelli, with his wife, Christine, had a vision to bring home the taste he remembered. It’s a taste inspired by his grandma, Maria, his mom, Mary, and a world-renowned friend and retired chef from Cleveland, Franco. That vision has come to fruition at the Morellis’ new restaurant, Franco’s...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 8/5
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is the last weekend before students go back to school in North Central Florida. All the bashes, fun events, and even underwear. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our...
WCJB
Weekend Planner 8/05
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Summer break is winding down, but there are still many things on tap to do in North Central Florida. Mike Potter has your Weekend Planner for the weekend of 8/05,. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
usf.edu
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ 'Cross Creek Cookery' turns 80: Reflections from food writer Jeff Houck
Majorie Kinnan Rawlings’ memoir Cross Creek reads like a time capsule of life in rural Florida. Published in 1942, the book became an instant classic for its descriptions of natural beauty, farm life and 1930s race relations in the hamlet of Cross Creek, located between Gainesville and Ocala. Much of the book centered around food, so a natural follow-up that same year was Cross Creek Cookery.
fox35orlando.com
PHOTO: Alligators appear to 'hug' at Florida preserve
MICANOPY, Fla. - Sometimes you just need a hug. Photographer Michelle Siefken was visiting Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Micanopy, Florida recently when she spotted two young alligators getting cozy. "Need a hug?" she captioned the photo on Facebook. The two buddies are seen laying closely together with one...
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
nerej.com
Cleeman Realty Group arranges off-market sale of Marion Oaks, grocery anchored shopping center in Ocala, Fla.
Ocala, FL Cleeman Realty Group arranged the $4.575 million off-market sale of Marion Oaks, a grocery anchored retail center. The 56,877 s/f center is 83% occupied and anchored by a Winn Dixie supermarket. This is the first time that the property has sold since it was originally developed in 1992. Winn Dixie completed a full store remodel in 2021 that helped to increase sales at this location.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 8/4
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attention all teachers who want some free coffee, and the struggles of being an adult. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
Past and present pop culture is being preserved in a University of Florida library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What began in the 1950′s as a dance archive by late UF librarian and historian Sarah Yancey Belknap, has evolved into what is now the popular culture collection at the George A. Smathers library. “It’s amazing what you will find in this collection,” said Jim...
WCJB
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
WCJB
Brick City Center for the Arts will have the opening reception for the Art of Aging Exhibit: The Secrets of Life
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Art of Aging Exhibit: The Secrets of Life opening reception will open on Friday. It is located at the Brick City Center for the Arts. The exhibit is a collaborative effort of Marion Senior Services and Marion Cultural Alliance that celebrates aging. They do this...
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: North Marion Colts
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sports world often puts success on a pedestal, where only the great of greats can achieve it by winning the ultimate prize at season’s end. However, success can be defined a number of ways. In the case of the North Marion Colts, it comes in the form on consistency.
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Fort White thrift shop leader is giving back to the community that she was raised in
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - From the outside, the Fort White Community thrift shop looks like any other building. But inside manager Cindy Patterson and her long time volunteers are making a deep impact by serving their small community and spreading God’s love. “Our mission is from the book...
WCJB
Gator secondary a potential strength this fall
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say everybody’s working for the weekend, but if you play college football, you’re working for Sept. 3 and beyond. The Gators are now three days into fall camp, but Florida still has nearly a month before kickoff, so the emphasis in camp is on practicing the right way so you play the right way.
WCJB
Queen of Peace leaders say they are not building a homeless shelter near Haile Plantation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are clarifying that plans to expand the Queen of Peace Catholic Church do not include building a homeless shelter. Church leaders sent a letter Friday to “neighbors” to clarify their intentions after concerns were raised that the church was building a temporary housing center for the homeless in the Haile Plantation neighborhood.
WCJB
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare shares tips on improving mental health and overall well-being
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - August is National Wellness Month. Wellness can include both body and mind. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio speaks with Amy McCaughan of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to discuss ways we can create healthy routines and manage stress better. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe...
WCJB
Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a statement released from Butler Marketing, the company announced that Ashley Bryant, a longtime Gainesville native, has been hired as the Director of Marketing. Butler Enterprises is home to Butler Plaza, which is the largest shopping center in all of North Central Florida and home...
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews battle structure fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire at The Hub on 3rd Ave on Thursday night. The student housing building caught fire on 1258 NW 3rd Avenue. A Gainesville Fire Rescue official said the fire was contained within the kitchen. . Crews were able to...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
