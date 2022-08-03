ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

What’s Growing On: Edible Fruit Groves

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - "Combating the high prices of produce right here in Gainesville has a solution that you might not even know about.". What began as an idea, planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the city of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks, blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the florida league of cities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New Rainbow Springs eatery fulfills vision of its proprietor

Rocco Morelli, with his wife, Christine, had a vision to bring home the taste he remembered. It's a taste inspired by his grandma, Maria, his mom, Mary, and a world-renowned friend and retired chef from Cleveland, Franco. That vision has come to fruition at the Morellis' new restaurant, Franco's...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 8/5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is the last weekend before students go back to school in North Central Florida. All the bashes, fun events, and even underwear. Here's what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner 8/05

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Summer break is winding down, but there are still many things on tap to do in North Central Florida. Mike Potter has your Weekend Planner for the weekend of 8/05.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville, FL
usf.edu

Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ 'Cross Creek Cookery' turns 80: Reflections from food writer Jeff Houck

Majorie Kinnan Rawlings’ memoir Cross Creek reads like a time capsule of life in rural Florida. Published in 1942, the book became an instant classic for its descriptions of natural beauty, farm life and 1930s race relations in the hamlet of Cross Creek, located between Gainesville and Ocala. Much of the book centered around food, so a natural follow-up that same year was Cross Creek Cookery.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

PHOTO: Alligators appear to 'hug' at Florida preserve

MICANOPY, Fla. - Sometimes you just need a hug. Photographer Michelle Siefken was visiting Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Micanopy, Florida recently when she spotted two young alligators getting cozy. "Need a hug?" she captioned the photo on Facebook. The two buddies are seen laying closely together with one...
MICANOPY, FL
nerej.com

Cleeman Realty Group arranges off-market sale of Marion Oaks, grocery anchored shopping center in Ocala, Fla.

Ocala, FL Cleeman Realty Group arranged the $4.575 million off-market sale of Marion Oaks, a grocery anchored retail center. The 56,877 s/f center is 83% occupied and anchored by a Winn Dixie supermarket. This is the first time that the property has sold since it was originally developed in 1992. Winn Dixie completed a full store remodel in 2021 that helped to increase sales at this location.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 8/4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attention all teachers who want some free coffee, and the struggles of being an adult. Here's what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: North Marion Colts

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sports world often puts success on a pedestal, where only the great of greats can achieve it by winning the ultimate prize at season’s end. However, success can be defined a number of ways. In the case of the North Marion Colts, it comes in the form on consistency.
CITRA, FL
WCJB

Gator secondary a potential strength this fall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say everybody’s working for the weekend, but if you play college football, you’re working for Sept. 3 and beyond. The Gators are now three days into fall camp, but Florida still has nearly a month before kickoff, so the emphasis in camp is on practicing the right way so you play the right way.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a statement released from Butler Marketing, the company announced that Ashley Bryant, a longtime Gainesville native, has been hired as the Director of Marketing. Butler Enterprises is home to Butler Plaza, which is the largest shopping center in all of North Central Florida and home...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews battle structure fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire at The Hub on 3rd Ave on Thursday night. The student housing building caught fire on 1258 NW 3rd Avenue.  A Gainesville Fire Rescue official said the fire was contained within the kitchen. Crews were able to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!

Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
GAINESVILLE, FL

