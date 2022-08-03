ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LPD update after car crashes into apartment bedroom

By James Clark
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday released additional information at the request of EverythingLubbock.com concerning the arrest of two people after a vehicle crashed into the Madison Park Apartments on July 24.

One of the victims, Joyce Nelson, 56, said she felt lucky to be alive the day after the crash .

As a routine check for follow-up information, EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department, LPD revealed two people were arrested.

A police report provided on Wednesday said Priscilla Mae Lemmond was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failure to leave information. Both were misdemeanors.

Along with her, Billy James Barnett was with her, according to the report and was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Images of Priscilla Mae Lemmond and Billy James Barnett from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

The report said the two lived near the site of the crash and they had run off after crashing into the victim’s apartment. Police found them and asked what happened.

The police report said Lemmond told police she had “a lot” to drink before the crash. She admitted to officers she had about five or six shots of vodka, according to the report.

Two people inside the apartment were not injured, the police report said. Lemmond and Barnett were not listed in the jail roster and presumably were able to post bond to get released.

