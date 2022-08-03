Okaloosa County deputies participate in active-shooter training at NWFL State College

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO