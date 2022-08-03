Okaloosa County deputies participate in active-shooter training at NWFL State College

Read on weartv.com
Related
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office golf tournament helps raise awareness for special needs
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office helped raise awareness for the special needs community with a golf tournament Friday afternoon. There are nearly $2 million disabled people in Florida. The tournament supports "Emerald Coast Exceptional Families," which tries to help special needs families in a...
WEAR
Report: Louisiana man pushes, punches child in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man Tuesday evening for allegedly pushing and punching a child. Tyler Mead, 23, of Louisiana, is charged with cruelty towards a child - abusing a child without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, deputies were called to the scene...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor could soon have license revoked in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks could have his contractors license revoked next week in two counties. Banks been accused of ripping off dozens of his clients for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has been under investigation by the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County "Contractor Competency Boards"...
Parents concerned after woman pulls gun at trampoline park
Several families are upset after they say a woman pulled a gun during an argument at a trampoline park Thursday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
WEAR
At least 1 hospitalized following crash on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Fort Walton Beach Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Racetrack Road and Skipper Avenue at around 3:42 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash included both a 75-year-old male driver in...
WEAR
Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer charged with soliciting minor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer is charged with trying to lure a minor for sex. 44-year-old Jerry Hollingsworth Jr, of DeFuniak Springs, is charged with using a compute to seduce, solicit or lure a child and using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
UPDATE: Two missing Escambia County children found safe
UPDATE - 2 p.m. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla, -- Escambia County deputies say the missing children have been located safe. No further details were released. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are trying to locate two children who are considered missing and endangered. The sheriff's office states 10-year-old Jordan Gunmar...
Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead […]
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Panama City police searching for missing teen
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is searching for a runaway last seen on August 2 at the Hidle House. Detectives are searching for 15-year-old Limon T. Wilson. He is approximately 6′ feet and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving the Hidle House […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Pensacola woman wanted for questioning in death investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is wanted for questioning only in reference to a death investigation in Escambia County Wednesday. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with 49-year-old Tara Golden. The sheriff's office says deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a home on...
WJHG-TV
Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals are in jail after allegedly starting a cell phone scam, according to Panama City Police. On July 31st, officers were called to a business on West 15th Street where they say they found the victim with minor injuries. Through investigation, police say the...
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
WEAR
Escambia County workshop to help citizens make informed decisions when hiring contractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Building Services will host a "Protect Your Project" workshop to help citizens make informed decisions when deciding to hire a contractor or handle a project themselves. It will take place on Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex at...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
WEAR
Deputies: Baldwin County 'bank jugging' suspects caught in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Texas men were arrested in Escambia County for allegedly stealing money from a man who just made a withdrawal at a Baldwin County bank. Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25 -- both of Houston, Texas -- will be charged with unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicles, as well as theft. They will face the charges in Alabama.
WEAR
Destin Fire Rescue assists U.S. Coast Guard in response to sinking vessel
DESTIN, Fla. -- Destin Fire Rescue assisted the U.S. Coast Guard in response to a sinking vessel Thursday. According to Destin Fire Rescue, while training on Destin Fire Boat 9 they were called to assist the U.S. Coast Guard with a sinking vessel with occupants aboard. The boat was approximately...
Comments / 0