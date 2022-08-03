ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa County deputies participate in active-shooter training at NWFL State College

By Kai Davis
WEAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on weartv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Report: Louisiana man pushes, punches child in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man Tuesday evening for allegedly pushing and punching a child. Tyler Mead, 23, of Louisiana, is charged with cruelty towards a child - abusing a child without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, deputies were called to the scene...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niceville, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Niceville, FL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
BONIFAY, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwfl#Nwfl State College
WEAR

UPDATE: Two missing Escambia County children found safe

UPDATE - 2 p.m. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla, -- Escambia County deputies say the missing children have been located safe. No further details were released. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are trying to locate two children who are considered missing and endangered. The sheriff's office states 10-year-old Jordan Gunmar...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead […]
FLOMATON, AL
WMBB

Panama City police searching for missing teen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is searching for a runaway last seen on August 2 at the Hidle House. Detectives are searching for 15-year-old Limon T. Wilson. He is approximately 6′ feet and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving the Hidle House […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Pensacola woman wanted for questioning in death investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is wanted for questioning only in reference to a death investigation in Escambia County Wednesday. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with 49-year-old Tara Golden. The sheriff's office says deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a home on...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals are in jail after allegedly starting a cell phone scam, according to Panama City Police. On July 31st, officers were called to a business on West 15th Street where they say they found the victim with minor injuries. Through investigation, police say the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Baldwin County 'bank jugging' suspects caught in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Texas men were arrested in Escambia County for allegedly stealing money from a man who just made a withdrawal at a Baldwin County bank. Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25 -- both of Houston, Texas -- will be charged with unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicles, as well as theft. They will face the charges in Alabama.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy