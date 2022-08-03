ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Country music artists Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers visit KY to aid flood cleanup

By Amanda Barren, Amanda Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIRDK_0h3m5Ztx00

KNOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Sadness, destruction and tears are almost everywhere you turn after severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky, but the kindness of strangers is making people smile.

Possibly some of the smiles are coming from celebrity sightings. Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have been spotted in the area — not performing, but pitching in to help.

From mud-covered streets, to businesses, to damaged community homes, people have been posting pictures with Stapleton and Childers. Residents seem a little surprised, but they are grateful for the help.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSiGx_0h3m5Ztx00
    Stapleton stands at Letcher County High School with Sgt. Brandon Coots, Specialist Lovell and Specialist Slone from the 207th Engineers out of Hazard, Kentucky.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyzIM_0h3m5Ztx00
    Stapleton visits Letcher County High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oogu_0h3m5Ztx00
    Stapleton gives an autograph to Sgt. Brandon Coots during a visit to Whitesburg, Kentucky.

Knott County Schools posted Facebook photos of Stapleton and several local law enforcement officers moving items out of houses in the community. The school system said Stapleton, along with two deputies from the Knott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from the Shelbyville Police Department, and Josh Richardson, a Kentucky State Police officer, all helped with the flood cleanup.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Exjyt_0h3m5Ztx00
    Chris Stapleton helps move furniture out of eastern Kentucky homes damaged by flooding. (Photo courtesy of Knott County Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPgIg_0h3m5Ztx00
    Stapleton, along with two deputies from the Knott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from the Shelbyville Police Department, and Josh Richardson, a Kentucky State Police Officer, all helped with the flood cleanup. (Photo courtesy of Knott County Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSrR0_0h3m5Ztx00
    (Photo courtesy of Knott County Schools)

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also posted a Facebook photo of its deputies and Knott County deputies alongside Stapleton during the flood cleanup. The Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were quick to respond when the Knott County Sheriff’s Office requested support following the recent natural disaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451obb_0h3m5Ztx00
(Photo courtesy of Logan Curry)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRvdL_0h3m5Ztx00
(Chris Stapleton stands with Charlie Clatworthy, a local distribution warehouse employee)

Stapleton also visited the Dairy Queen in Paintsville, Kentucky, and a distribution center in eastern Kentucky.

The employees with the Paintsville Dairy Queen took to Facebook to express their thanks.

“We had a surprise customer today at our DQ!!! Had to come and get him a Footlong and Blizzard!!! We just want to thank him for being here and helping out all of Eastern Kentucky during this difficult time! Chris Stapleton is a class act and we are proud he is from our home town!! Thank you Chris!!”

Paintsville Dairy Queen via Facebook

Tyler Childers also made several visits around eastern Kentucky, including to Community Agricultural Nutritional Enterprises, Inc. (CANE), a kitchen that served food to the community on Sunday.

Childers, along with his wife and singer-songwriter, Senora May, and musician Wayne Graham delivered supplies to the kitchen and enjoyed a burger there.

“I know these people wanted no attention, and I share this with hesitation, but I know how good I felt to look up and see that those who we look at as our heros and legends show up for us [with] no expectations or desire for attention,” CANE posted on its Facebook page. “Today has been plain old hard, but lots of love and hope in between.”

Childers has also been active on Facebook by sharing various links to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. Those links include the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund , the Appalshop Flood Support Resources webpage , the Hindman Settlement School donate page , and more.

In addition, Stapleton created the “Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund” to donate money to the Kentucky Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis Fund for those in need. To donate, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC 29 News

Local restaurant fundraises for Kentucky flooding victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Moose’s by the Creek is filling a truck with supplies for flood victims in Kentucky. “Kentucky has been heavy on my heart for about a week now,” Melinda Stargell, owner of Moose’s by the Creek, said. “We always tried to do stuff at Moose’s to give back to the community. And this just seemed like something that was worth the effort, to try to get stuff together for these folks.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Kentucky#Country Music#Appalachia#Knott County Schools
WKBN

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Batman visits Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter

As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say

As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
WTVQ

Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery says a million dollar ticket was sold in Erlanger, KY for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
ERLANGER, KY
WKYT 27

Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse

Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy