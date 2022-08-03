ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Parents confused by Montgomery County's COVID-19 reporting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County health leaders responded to questions Wednesday hoping to clarify the county's COVID-19 reporting. Parents are once again voicing frustration since the health department has Montgomery County recorded as a "high transmission" area when the CDC still has the county as "moderate." The questions increased...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County urging companies to relocate over abortion bans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County is urging companies in states with new abortion restrictions to move their headquarters to the county. Montgomery County is facing challenges in bringing new companies to the county due to a complicated zoning system, a high cost of doing business and more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Pentagon turns down Bowser's request for National Guard help

WASHINGTON - The Department of Defense is denying Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for the D.C. National guard to step in and help with the migrant crisis in the District. "When the Mayor of the District says she or he needs in the past or in the future – needs the D.C. National Guard to support the safe operation of our city, we expect fair consideration," Bowser said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Montgomery County, MD
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Maryland Health
Maryland Government
Maryland State
Maryland Vaccines
Montgomery County, MD
DC Attorney General working to challenge Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC’s top prosecutor is working with 16 Attorneys General across the nation to challenge Florida’s recently enacted "Don’t Say Gay" law which prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. AG Karl Racine argues the law poses a serious threat to...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Junior Reporter

Our junior reporter for our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie is Jonathan Bowlding who goes to Bowie High School. He interviews Wisdom to ask for advice for those heading into the field of media.
BOWIE, MD
Death near apartment complex in Silver Spring under investigation

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A death is currently being investigated by Montgomery County police near The Warwick Apartments in Silver Spring. The investigation is taking place on the 1100 block of University Boulevard West, and there are several police cruisers in the area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said they...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Body of teenager recovered from Potomac River near Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police confirms a body of a teenager was recovered from the water in Northwest DC Friday morning after officials received a report of a person possibly missing from a boat on the Potomac River. Police later Friday that victim had was pronounced dead. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
BGE warns customers: 'Scammers working harder than ever'

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is warning customers to beware of scammers. Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility company released a notice Thursday notifying people that scammers are aggressively targeting customers in new ways. According to BGE, swindlers take advantage of the hot summer months to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

LONG ISLAND, NY - Two young sisters from Potomac, MD - 19-year-old Lindsay Weiner and 21-year old Jillian Weiner were killed in an early morning house fire in the Hamptons, on eastern Long Island. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police responded to a home after the Southampton, NY Town Police received...
POTOMAC, MD
Suspect arrested after triple stabbing in Gaithersburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg. According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing. ◀︎ ▶︎
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Woman injured after shooting at DC library

WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Southeast D.C. library that left a woman injured. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that the call for a shooting came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library located at 1800 block of Good Hope Road.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC Police provide update on shooting inside Anacostia library

DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said a special police officer was shot and injured during an ASP Baton training being conducted inside a meeting room in the library. The training was being conducted by a retired police lieutenant who was contracted by the library's special police to train their officers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Thunderstorms, flash flooding, humid weather Friday in DC region

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop throughout the evening. We have a flash flood watch for the D.C. area in effect until 11 p.m. The storms could produce 2-3 inches of rainfall. Be on the lookout for localized areas of flash flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
Amtrak train collides with semi-truck in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak train carrying 140 passengers collided with a semi-trailer truck hauling lumber in Brunswick, Maryland Wednesday evening, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said they were notified of the crash along South Maple Avenue at 5:25 p.m. A Frederick County...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

