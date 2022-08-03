Read on www.fox5dc.com
Related
fox5dc.com
Parents confused by Montgomery County's COVID-19 reporting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County health leaders responded to questions Wednesday hoping to clarify the county's COVID-19 reporting. Parents are once again voicing frustration since the health department has Montgomery County recorded as a "high transmission" area when the CDC still has the county as "moderate." The questions increased...
fox5dc.com
8 people hospitalized for heat illness during Stafford County Public Schools convocation
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - Blistering heat Friday caused dozens to get sick at a Stafford County Public Schools professional development event. A spokesperson for the school district said that by 11 a.m. temperatures rose to unmanageable levels. A call was made to stop the program immediately, ending Friday morning's convocation...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County urging companies to relocate over abortion bans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County is urging companies in states with new abortion restrictions to move their headquarters to the county. Montgomery County is facing challenges in bringing new companies to the county due to a complicated zoning system, a high cost of doing business and more.
fox5dc.com
Pentagon turns down Bowser's request for National Guard help
WASHINGTON - The Department of Defense is denying Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for the D.C. National guard to step in and help with the migrant crisis in the District. "When the Mayor of the District says she or he needs in the past or in the future – needs the D.C. National Guard to support the safe operation of our city, we expect fair consideration," Bowser said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
DC Attorney General working to challenge Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC’s top prosecutor is working with 16 Attorneys General across the nation to challenge Florida’s recently enacted "Don’t Say Gay" law which prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. AG Karl Racine argues the law poses a serious threat to...
fox5dc.com
Water recovery operation underway on Potomac near Kennedy Center
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police confirms a body of a man was recovered from the water in Northwest DC after officials received a report of a person possibly missing from a boat on the Potomac River. DC Police have not confirmed if the person is dead. The recovery...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria schools announce safety changes
The Alexandria City Public School System is putting in place new measures ahead of the school that are meant to increase student safety. FOX 5's David Kaplan reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Junior Reporter
Our junior reporter for our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie is Jonathan Bowlding who goes to Bowie High School. He interviews Wisdom to ask for advice for those heading into the field of media.
fox5dc.com
Death near apartment complex in Silver Spring under investigation
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A death is currently being investigated by Montgomery County police near The Warwick Apartments in Silver Spring. The investigation is taking place on the 1100 block of University Boulevard West, and there are several police cruisers in the area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said they...
fox5dc.com
Body of teenager recovered from Potomac River near Kennedy Center
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police confirms a body of a teenager was recovered from the water in Northwest DC Friday morning after officials received a report of a person possibly missing from a boat on the Potomac River. Police later Friday that victim had was pronounced dead. Police...
fox5dc.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
BGE warns customers: 'Scammers working harder than ever'
BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is warning customers to beware of scammers. Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility company released a notice Thursday notifying people that scammers are aggressively targeting customers in new ways. According to BGE, swindlers take advantage of the hot summer months to...
fox5dc.com
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
LONG ISLAND, NY - Two young sisters from Potomac, MD - 19-year-old Lindsay Weiner and 21-year old Jillian Weiner were killed in an early morning house fire in the Hamptons, on eastern Long Island. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police responded to a home after the Southampton, NY Town Police received...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested after triple stabbing in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg. According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing. ◀︎ ▶︎
fox5dc.com
Former DC principal sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling over $175,000
WASHINGTON - A former principal was sentenced Wednesday to two and a half years in prison for stealing at least $175,000 from an organization that raises funds to help students. Bridget Coates, 49, of Falls Church, Virginia pleaded guilty in April to a charge of wire fraud, and was sentenced...
fox5dc.com
Woman injured after shooting at DC library
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Southeast D.C. library that left a woman injured. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that the call for a shooting came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library located at 1800 block of Good Hope Road.
fox5dc.com
DC Police provide update on shooting inside Anacostia library
DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said a special police officer was shot and injured during an ASP Baton training being conducted inside a meeting room in the library. The training was being conducted by a retired police lieutenant who was contracted by the library's special police to train their officers.
fox5dc.com
Thunderstorms, flash flooding, humid weather Friday in DC region
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop throughout the evening. We have a flash flood watch for the D.C. area in effect until 11 p.m. The storms could produce 2-3 inches of rainfall. Be on the lookout for localized areas of flash flooding...
fox5dc.com
Amtrak train collides with semi-truck in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak train carrying 140 passengers collided with a semi-trailer truck hauling lumber in Brunswick, Maryland Wednesday evening, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said they were notified of the crash along South Maple Avenue at 5:25 p.m. A Frederick County...
Comments / 0