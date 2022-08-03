ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession In Dallas

By Dylan Kemp
thesource.com
 2 days ago
ClutchPoints

Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport with over 6 ounces of weed

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested on Saturday after he was found to have a significant amount of marijuana in his possession, according to TMZ Sports. The arrest took place at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport on July 30, after officers responded to a call about a potential drug violation. Police say that Shumpert was […] The post Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport with over 6 ounces of weed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
