Congress District 10 candidates speak on gun reform, voting rights at Tiger Bay Club debate

Read on www.wesh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
These are the 5 Democrats who voted against a ban on assault weapons in the House
The House on Friday passed legislation reviving a ban on semi-automatic weapons, but the bill is almost certain to fail in the 50-50 Senate.
House-passed assault weapons ban appears to be doomed in the Senate
Bill would require support from at least 10 Senate Republicans, and it isn’t certain that all 50 Democratic senators are onboard
Republicans could soon be put on the spot about endorsing efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act
CHICAGO — A resolution going before the Republican National Committee this week would endorse a bipartisan effort in Congress to prevent future attempts to subvert the will of the voters. It also presents a dilemma for a party that former President Donald Trump still largely commands. Sponsored by Bill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: One state where GOPers show the election wasn't stolen
A Kentucky legislative panel held a recent hearing on election integrity. The message from those who testified: Kentucky's elections are secure. Joshua A. Douglas points out this is quite different from the national sentiment among many on the right.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
US News and World Report
Mitch McConnell Faces Rare Defeat as U.S. Senate Democrats Forge Climate, Drug Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic priorities, suffered a rare defeat himself this week, when Democrats thwarted his plan to block their new $430 billion drugs and energy bill. McConnell, who has spent nearly half his 80 years in the Senate,...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
RELATED PEOPLE
Column: The Jan. 6 hearings aren't playing the way Democrats hope in one California swing district
In this Central Valley congressional battleground, Democrats praise the Jan. 6 investigation while Republicans tune out or turn thumbs down.
International Business Times
Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event
A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
POLITICO
Kyrsten Sinema is seeking a couple of changes to Democrats' party-line bill. She wants to nix the carried interest provision and add drought funding.
“You have to have a background check, fingerprints, go through a gun safety course, etc., mental health type thing,” he said of the hurdles for getting a license. Jacobs pointed back to his work as a county clerk, estimating that he had issued roughly 10,000 pistol permits, and “we’ve hardly ever had an incident” because of New York’s requirements including a background check, character references, a safety course and other measures.
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate escalates election fears ahead of GOP primary
Arizona Republican Blake Masters, who earned Donald Trump's endorsement for the Senate race by embracing the former President's lies that he won the 2020 election, has turned to questioning whether the 2022 midterm election will be legitimate, as he tries to lock up support among the party faithful ahead of next month's primary.
Activist David Hogg removed from House hearing on an assault weapons ban
Activist and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was escorted out of a House hearing on banning assault weapons after shouting at an Arizona Republican who suggested the weapons were needed to guard against an "invasion" at the U.S.-Mexico border. During a hearing Wednesday hosted by the House Judiciary Committee, Hogg...
GOP Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a star witness for the January 6 committee, was defeated by a Trump-backed primary challenger
Trump boasted on Wednesday as Bowers, who testified about the Trump-backed pressure campaign he faced after the 2020 election, lost his primary.
Sinema, Democratic leaders reach deal on changes to health and climate bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said late Thursday she will support moving forward with Democrats' health, tax and climate bill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Trump-Backed Candidate Finchem Wins Republican Nomination for Arizona Secretary of State
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mark Finchem, an Arizona state lawmaker who has embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud, won the Republican nomination on Wednesday for secretary of state, the state's top election post, Edison Research projected. Trump-backed Finchem, who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that...
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian on Saturday dealt a blow to Democrats’ plan for curbing drug prices but left the rest of their sprawling economic bill largely intact as party leaders prepared for first votes on a package containing many of President Joe Biden’s top domestic goals. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber’s nonpartisan rules arbiter, said lawmakers must remove language imposing hefty penalties on drugmakers that boost their prices beyond inflation in the private insurance market. Those were the bill’s chief pricing protections for the roughly 180 million people whose health coverage comes from private insurance, either through work or...
AOL Corp
Only one of these House Democrats will survive a test of party orthodoxy in Michigan
WASHINGTON — There's a lot at stake in a rare incumbent-vs.-incumbent Michigan Democratic congressional primary Tuesday: the ideological direction of the Democratic Party, U.S. policy toward Israel and millions upon millions of dollars. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., more centrist and better funded, is trying to take down Rep. Andy...
Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law is upheld by the state's Supreme Court
Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law has been upheld by the state's Supreme Court, allowing all voters in the key swing state to cast ballots by mail in November and for other future elections. In a 5-2 decision released Tuesday, the Democratic-majority court overturned a lower court's ruling from January that found...
Comments / 0