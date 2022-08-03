FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted on theft, other charges
Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors
LSU Police attempt to ID alleged burglary suspects
BRPD search for missing woman with disabilities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murder suspect involved in police chase, shooting death of 21-year-old identified
BRPD investigating shooting near Coursey and Cedarcrest
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.
Detectives work to ID woman allegedly tied to theft of several TVs from Walmart
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi escapees reportedly captured in Baton Rouge
Suspect in police chase, Bradley Street shooting identified
Suspect for Bradley Street shooting involved in car chase; now in custody
LPSO starts new program: ‘Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office School Safety Detail’ aimed at increasing patrols at schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LSP becomes first in nation to implement rapid DNA technology
‘You’ve got to do better:’ Neighbors react to mom arrested in connection with 2-year-olds overdose death
DCFS works with inspector general to look into child’s overdose death
‘It is tragic beyond description:’ Gov. looking for answers after DCFS drops ball in 2-year-old boy’s overdose
Detectives investigate deadly shooting off Hollywood Street
LSU Police to conduct active threat trainings on campus
Advocates walk to raise awareness on violence against women
Join the walk to end violence, murder, trafficking of women of color
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0