Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation. Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. According to arrest...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

LSU Police attempt to ID alleged burglary suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department say they are attempting to identify several individuals allegedly connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individuals are wanted regarding multiple vehicle burglaries around LSU’s campus. If you can identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD search for missing woman with disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police is searching for a missing woman last seen in Baton Rouge. According to BRPD, Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, in the 4100 block of Maple Street. Investigators believe Burt got in a white...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting near Coursey and Cedarcrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting in the area of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The incident happened Saturday morning. According to police, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening at this time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mississippi escapees reportedly captured in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four escapees from Mississippi reportedly have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to Louisiana State Police. The escapees were detained off of Highland and Lee Drive. LSP states that the scene is still active and is still under investigation. Details are limited...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Suspect in police chase, Bradley Street shooting identified

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on Thursday afternoon for his involvement in the death of Albert Hawkins, 21. Franklin attempted to flee from law enforcement in a vehicle and was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP becomes first in nation to implement rapid DNA technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has become the first agency in the country to get approval from the FBI for rapid DNA operations. The agency says DNA samples will now be taken from a qualifying arrested individual and compared with evidence samples. The process takes about 90 minutes and is designed to prevent a wanted suspect from being released prior to the return of traditional DNA results.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Detectives investigate deadly shooting off Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Detectives identified the victim as Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge. BRPD said the shooting happened on Dutton Avenue near Hollywood Street around 10:15 p.m. There was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU Police to conduct active threat trainings on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department announced there will be two active threat trainings held on campus on Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5. Police say blank rounds will be fired as a part of the “Run. Hide. Fight.” trainings on both afternoons. Officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Advocates walk to raise awareness on violence against women

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An anti-Violence group comes to Baton Rouge after alarming rates of domestic violence, murder, and human trafficking. Frantz Beasley has a goal of walking 4,300 miles for his mission, with each step he takes he is walking into a different city. He wants to raise awareness and make abused victims feels comfortable, reminding them that they are not alone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

