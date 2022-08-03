Lex Luger Talks A&E Biography, State of Wrestling Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More

Read on www.pwmania.com
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Legendary Boxing Champion Has Reportedly Died At 77
It was announced on Wednesday night that former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon passed away after a lengthy illness. He was 77 years old. Famechon captured a world title by defeating Jose Legra at London’s Albert Hall in 1969. That was considered his most memorable win. Six months after...
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
Lex Luger Hopeful He’ll Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
He says the honor ‘would be the cherry on top’ of his legendary wrestling career.
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
PWMania
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
Video: Do we want to see Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3, or was Peña's win a fluke?
Amanda Nunes is a dual champion once again, and she left very little doubt, at least on the scorecard paper, at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) swept the scorecards in her rematch with Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) this past Saturday to win back the women’s bantamweight title Peña took from her at UFC 269 in December 2021. Make no mistake: Peña got some offense off against Nunes and was a near-constant threat by throwing up submission attempts when Nunes took her down. But the scorecards showed a 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43, the latter of which meant Nunes got two dominant 10-8 rounds from one judge.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement
Former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work. The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.
stillrealtous.com
The Undertaker Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Recently Vince McMahon retired from WWE and now Triple H is in charge of creative for the company. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Triple H’s new role as everyone from the fans to the talent are anxious to see what lies ahead. During an interview with ESPN,...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier: ‘Brutally attacked’ Colby Covington is ‘dealing with some serious injuries’
The timetable on a Colby Covington mixed martial arts (MMA) return remains cloudy after the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion recently won big in a poker tournament. Covington’s last Octagon appearance came in March 2022 opposite best friend-turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Securing a dominant five-round unanimous...
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Comments On WWE’s Black Representation
“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE, and as a Black woman, she represents even more to many fans — a wider change across the WWE talent roster. “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at...
Hasim Rahman Jr. Admits Scales Were Tampered With In Video Sent To Jake Paul
Hasim Rahman Jr. has admitted his coach helped alter the scales in a video sent to Jake Paul. Check out the alleged footage below. The 31-year-old was set to take on Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but the fight was called off last weekend after Paul claimed Rahman Jr. wasn't taking his weight cut seriously.
Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”
Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
UFC・
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reveals Biggest Regret From His Feud With The Rock
During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Triple H were two of the biggest stars in WWE, and they went on to have a rivalry that went on for years. Triple H and The Rock had some classic matches, but they never got to have a one on one match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
