Read on www.fox5dc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocity
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
WJLA
National teacher shortage, local impacts: where things stand now in Fairfax Co. schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is tracking the impact of a national teacher shortage as school districts across the country and the DMV try to staff up before the first day of school. "There are just a lot more teacher vacancies than we've ever seen in the past,"...
fox5dc.com
8 people hospitalized for heat illness during Stafford County Public Schools convocation
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - Blistering heat Friday caused dozens to get sick at a Stafford County Public Schools professional development event. A spokesperson for the school district said that by 11 a.m. temperatures rose to unmanageable levels. A call was made to stop the program immediately, ending Friday morning's convocation...
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
WTOP
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
MCPS Currently Has 247 Full-Time/60 Part-Time Open Teaching Positions
MCPS currently has 247 full-time teaching positions and 60 part-time open teaching positions as the first day of school approaches (August 29th), according to the school system’s website. Last Tuesday, MCPS hosted a virtual informational session for job seekers to learn about available openings for the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday morning the Montgomery County Board of Education tweeted, “MCPS is looking for special education teachers! Do you know someone who would be a great fit? Encourage them to apply at http://mcpscareers.org“.
Alexandria City Public Schools unveil additional safety protocols for students, staff
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 31. Students attending public schools in Alexandria, Virginia, will see additional safety measures when they return this fall. Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) released a list of safety and security...
WTOP
‘Proud to be a teacher’: 3 educators excited to start in Fairfax Co.
Ava Minutello is spending the final weeks of summer break scrolling on Pinterest. Entering her first year teaching Latin at McLean High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, Minutello is using the site as inspiration for classroom decorations. She’s also been sorting through notes, lesson plans and textbooks to prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 22.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
America's Best STEM High Schools in 2022
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A focus on science, technology, engineering, and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Shari L. Camhi elected president of the School Superintendents Association
Shari L. Camhi, superintendent of the Baldwin Union Free School District, was sworn in July 13 as the 2022-23 president of American Association of School Administrators, also known as the School Superintendents Association. The association, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is a network of educators who advocate for equitable access to the highest-quality public education for all students, and develop and support school system leaders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Montgomery County Public Schools working to fill 700+ positions before first day of class
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools hosted a one-hour virtual hiring information session Tuesday evening. Representatives from MCPS' Office of Human Resources and Development provided an overview of the school system before answering dozens of employment questions. "Can an MCPS teacher be a coach? Absolutely. A lot of...
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
alextimes.com
Chief of Human Resources Melanie Kay-Wyatt to serve as interim superintendent
The Alexandria School Board appointed Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Ph.D. as the interim superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools at its July 28 meeting. Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources and joined the district in July 2021. Previously, she served as both the ACPS executive director and acting chief of human resources, until she was promoted to chief on July 1. She will be the second Black female interim superintendent at ACPS.
fox5dc.com
Parents confused by Montgomery County's COVID-19 reporting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County health leaders responded to questions Wednesday hoping to clarify the county's COVID-19 reporting. Parents are once again voicing frustration since the health department has Montgomery County recorded as a "high transmission" area when the CDC still has the county as "moderate." The questions increased...
alextimes.com
Lawyer named Business Leader of the Year
The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has selected long-time Alexandria lawyer Cathy Puskar of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C. as its 2022 Business Leader of the Year. Puskar’s practice focuses on land use and zoning matters in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. Over the years, she has successfully represented a number of clients in obtaining the necessary entitlements for a variety of projects, including major residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, according to a news release.
fox5dc.com
Speeding fines raised near Oakton High School following deadly crash involving students
OAKTON, Va. - Nearly two months after a pair of Oakton High School students lost their lives as they were walking home from school, changes are coming to the Blake Lane area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchik called the deadly June 7th crash "devastating." "These were young...
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
Comments / 0