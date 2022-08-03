ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
mocoshow.com

MCPS Currently Has 247 Full-Time/60 Part-Time Open Teaching Positions

MCPS currently has 247 full-time teaching positions and 60 part-time open teaching positions as the first day of school approaches (August 29th), according to the school system’s website. Last Tuesday, MCPS hosted a virtual informational session for job seekers to learn about available openings for the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday morning the Montgomery County Board of Education tweeted, “MCPS is looking for special education teachers! Do you know someone who would be a great fit? Encourage them to apply at http://mcpscareers.org“.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

‘Proud to be a teacher’: 3 educators excited to start in Fairfax Co.

Ava Minutello is spending the final weeks of summer break scrolling on Pinterest. Entering her first year teaching Latin at McLean High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, Minutello is using the site as inspiration for classroom decorations. She’s also been sorting through notes, lesson plans and textbooks to prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 22.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

America's Best STEM High Schools in 2022

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A focus on science, technology, engineering, and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Herald Community Newspapers

Shari L. Camhi elected president of the School Superintendents Association

Shari L. Camhi, superintendent of the Baldwin Union Free School District, was sworn in July 13 as the 2022-23 president of American Association of School Administrators, also known as the School Superintendents Association. The association, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is a network of educators who advocate for equitable access to the highest-quality public education for all students, and develop and support school system leaders.
BALDWIN, NY
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
alxnow.com

Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more

There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
alextimes.com

Chief of Human Resources Melanie Kay-Wyatt to serve as interim superintendent

The Alexandria School Board appointed Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Ph.D. as the interim superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools at its July 28 meeting. Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources and joined the district in July 2021. Previously, she served as both the ACPS executive director and acting chief of human resources, until she was promoted to chief on July 1. She will be the second Black female interim superintendent at ACPS.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Parents confused by Montgomery County's COVID-19 reporting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County health leaders responded to questions Wednesday hoping to clarify the county's COVID-19 reporting. Parents are once again voicing frustration since the health department has Montgomery County recorded as a "high transmission" area when the CDC still has the county as "moderate." The questions increased...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alextimes.com

Lawyer named Business Leader of the Year

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has selected long-time Alexandria lawyer Cathy Puskar of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C. as its 2022 Business Leader of the Year. Puskar’s practice focuses on land use and zoning matters in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. Over the years, she has successfully represented a number of clients in obtaining the necessary entitlements for a variety of projects, including major residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, according to a news release.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

