NBC Connecticut
Essential Connecticut Workers Can Apply for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be eligible. The $30 million...
Register Citizen
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Essential CT private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the pandemic can now apply for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water
In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
wshu.org
Affidavit reveals the name of Connecticut Port Authority board member who accepted illegal gifts
The identity of the Connecticut Port Authority board member who accepted illegal gifts from a vendor seeking business has been revealed in documents obtained by WSHU through a freedom of information request. Don Frost, a current port authority board member, is named in a sworn affidavit from an Office of...
zip06.com
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace
HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
CT Department of Labor warns of text scams
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Commissioner of the Department of Labor is warning residents of text scams that include links to fake web pages resembling CTDOL unemployment pages, including the unemployment benefits login page. Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, the texts appear to come from the agency and may read “’ Connecticut’s Department of Labor warn […]
branfordseven.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Connecticut
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wshu.org
An inside look at local elections with Denise Merrill
In June, Denise Merrill ended her 11-year career as Connecticut Secretary of the State. During her three consecutive terms, she worked to modernize Connecticut’s voting system and make it more accessible. Denise Merrill joins us on the phone to talk about her experience.
Register Citizen
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
Eyewitness News
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
Register Citizen
Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
Those Aren’t Baby Jellyfish Connecticut, It’s a Sea Grape
Have you noticed tiny globs of transparent jelly washing up at Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, or Misquamicut? It's the time of year that Sea Salp wash up on Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Long Island beaches. Don't be scared by them, they can't hurt or sting you. The Sea Salp is also...
For CT teachers, an alternative to the NEA and AFT
Connecticut teachers can join the Association of American Educators or the Christian Educators Association International, rather than unions.
wshu.org
Connecticut and New York launch scholarship programs to tackle nursing shortage
Connecticut and New York have launched scholarship programs to tackle a shortage of health care workers following the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut is spending $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act money on a three-year program. It would provide tuition for 1,200 students in accelerated nursing and social work degree programs at several state and private universities.
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
