Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Essential Connecticut Workers Can Apply for $1,000 'Hero' Pay

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be eligible. The $30 million...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000

Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell's office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. "We can't arrive at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town

The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA's latest $5 million Members' Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
ESSEX, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT Department of Labor warns of text scams

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Commissioner of the Department of Labor is warning residents of text scams that include links to fake web pages resembling CTDOL unemployment pages, including the unemployment benefits login page. Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, the texts appear to come from the agency and may read "' Connecticut's Department of Labor warn […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

An inside look at local elections with Denise Merrill

In June, Denise Merrill ended her 11-year career as Connecticut Secretary of the State. During her three consecutive terms, she worked to modernize Connecticut's voting system and make it more accessible. Denise Merrill joins us on the phone to talk about her experience.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called "Connecticut Health Horizons." It's a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program's launch at Connecticut's colleges and universities. "We have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut and New York launch scholarship programs to tackle nursing shortage

Connecticut and New York have launched scholarship programs to tackle a shortage of health care workers following the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut is spending $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act money on a three-year program. It would provide tuition for 1,200 students in accelerated nursing and social work degree programs at several state and private universities.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE

