ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Solar ETFs Dim After SolarEdge Technologies Q2 Earnings Disappoints

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Solar Energy#Solaredge#Sustainable Energy#Solar Panels#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Invesco Solar Etf#Tan
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Solar Power
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90

Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023

As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Again as Tesla Stock Pops

Investors sifted through a busy news cycle on Thursday and decided they liked what they saw, with stocks ending higher for a third straight day. Things got started early this morning on word that the European Central Bank (ECB) lifted interest rates by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points (a basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point). The rate hike marks the first for the ECB in 11 years, and comes as the central bank attempts to battle sizzling inflation and slowing economic growth across the eurozone.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level

The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
TRAFFIC
etftrends.com

Gold, Silver ETFs Are Climbing

Precious metals-related exchange traded funds surged Thursday as traders looked to hedge against lingering geopolitical tensions and turned to hard assets with U.S. Treasury yields slipping. Among the better-performing non-leveraged ETFs of Thursday, the ETFMG Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) advanced 5.5%, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) increased...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Check Out These 4 Active ETFs for REIT Exposure

Investor interest in real estate ETFs surged last month. Real estate has historically been embraced because of its ability to deliver excess returns during bull markets and low correlation with traditional stock and bond investments. REITs also appeal to investors seeking current income, as these trusts must distribute at least 90% of their income to investors, and they offer an efficient way for investors to gain indirect exposure to real estate prices, according to VettaFi.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy