DeKalb County woman says garbage truck consistently misses her house

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Two day care workers have been arrested after video surfaced that appeared to show one of the workers slam and punch a toddler. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that Autumn Coney and Bernetta Glover have both turned themselves in. Jail records show that both women were charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO