ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County woman says garbage truck consistently misses her house

By Don Shipman
CBS 46
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs46.com

Comments / 8

love.my.reynolds
2d ago

It is ashamed, I think, that the the county has to give in when it is obvious this lady is not following the guidelines. Not only is she placing loose garbage bags on the the street, she is probably putting out her trash when the after the trucks have passed. The county is already short-staffed and, on top of that, they have to use their resources to double-back to get this picked up when she should have had her items on the curb in a timely manner. Get it together LADY!!! Put you s*** on the street the night before. You will save yourself a lot of frustration. If you need another bin for your overage get one! Recycling can help too!

Reply(3)
2
Related
WSB Radio

DeKalb County courthouse ordered to evacuate

WSB has learned that the DeKalb County courthouse is being evacuated. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. WSB’s NewsChopper 2 is heading to scene. We have calls into several emergency agencies to learn why the courthouse is being evacuated....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Lithonia, GA
Government
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Back to school on a budget: ways to save at thrift stores

A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in Clayton County. So she took out her phone and recorded them doing exactly what safety officials are afraid of. First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms on Friday; First Alert Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. CBS46 News at...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Murray
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says

ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Garbage Bags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Bus driver dead, 2 students injured in crash in Upson County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 69-year-old bus driver is dead and two elementary school students are injured after a crash involving a school bus this morning. According to a Facebook post, a Thomaston-Upson County school bus was involved in a crash with a utility truck on Logtown Road. Three students...
UPSON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Two women shot in Hogansville, police investigating

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Ware Street. According to officials, Saturday morning at 4:18 a.m., officers responded to Ware Street, following the report of a shooting. When they arrived of scene, they found the two women lying in the roadway. Officers administered first aid to the women […]
HOGANSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy