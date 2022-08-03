Read on www.wcjb.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
ocala-news.com
Skeletal remains found behind warehouse in Ocala
Major Crimes detectives with the Ocala Police Department are conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday morning behind a warehouse in Ocala. Shortly before 5 a.m., OPD responded to the 1600 block of SW 17th Street after receiving a call regarding a human skull that was found in the nearby woods. When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to the area and located the remains.
WCJB
GFR Crews extricate trapped people
Ocala Police Department Officers search woods for skeletal remains. MCSO detective busts secret fishing games operation in Citra. Putnam County Sherriff's Office rescues pilot after plane crash. Firefighters put out I-75 bus fire. Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT. MCFR crews battle bus fire on I-75 in Marion...
WCJB
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
WCJB
Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released video of officers chasing and arresting a teenager accused of stealing an unlocked truck, with a firearm inside. The victim told officers he was working outside near the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and East Silver Springs Boulevard on July 29. He went inside to grab a towel and left his keys in his pickup truck, with a gun inside. When he came back out, the truck was gone.
WCJB
Semi-truck, car crash leaves one woman dead in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a child is hurt after a car was hit by a semi-truck at an intersection on State Road 16 on Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car stopped on County Road 225 at the stop light at the intersection of State Road 16 around 11:30 a.m.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested after two-county chase on stolen motorcycle
A 32-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on a laundry list of charges last week after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties on a stolen motorcycle. Andrew Joseph Hedegard, of 227 Fern Drive, is being held in the Marion County Jail on $162,000 bond after being charged with possession of more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, grand theft of a motor vehicle, use or display of a firearm during commission of a felony, fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and siren active, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction without violence, operating a motorcycle without a license, and driving with a suspended license.
click orlando
Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
WCJB
GFR crews rescue people trapped in flipped SUV
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville on Thursday. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around noon at the intersection of Northeast 15th Street and 16th Avenue. A car and an SUV collided causing the SUV to flip on...
ocala-news.com
Ocala teen accused of stealing pickup truck, handgun
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck and a firearm that was inside the vehicle. On Friday, July 29, two Ocala Police Department officers responded to the intersection of NE 3rd Street and E Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Upon arrival, the male victim who owns the truck told the officers that his handgun was also inside the vehicle.
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
villages-news.com
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
WCJB
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
WCJB
Gainesville man suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a man from Gainesville suffered minor injuries in a crash in Alachua County Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a pickup truck hit the side of a sedan a little after 1 p.m. on 39th Ave near the I-75 interchange. The driver of the truck...
WCJB
Putnam County man dies in crash
ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
villages-news.com
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441
An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews battle structure fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a structure fire at The Hub on 3rd Ave on Thursday night. The student housing building caught fire on 1258 NW 3rd Avenue. A Gainesville Fire Rescue official said the fire was contained within the kitchen. . Crews were able to...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police offer safety tips for local shoppers
The occurrence of distraction-type thefts has increased in local stores, and the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for the city’s shoppers. While shopping in a store, theft suspects attempt to distract victims long enough to steal their purse or wallet. According to OPD, these thefts typically increase in the summer and winter months, and it can be difficult to investigate since the suspects are usually long gone by the time that the victim realizes that a theft occurred.
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
