Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, Shelby, Vermilion by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Moultrie; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have begun to improve across the area this morning. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Livingston; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LIVINGSTON WILL
Comments / 0