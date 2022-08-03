Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, Shelby, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-06 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Moultrie; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have begun to improve across the area this morning. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO