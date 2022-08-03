Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cups with Reid & Aubrey

Read on www.wcia.com
BestReviews: Summer essentials for a good time
We are into the dog days of summer and by now, you may have run out of ideas to keep the season entertaining for your family, friends, even yourself. This week, our BestReviews team is here to help with a few essentials to make the rest of summer fun for everyone.
mahometdaily.com
After 23 years, Jane Fox to retire from Hill Animal Clinic
Dr. Jane Fox loves her job as the veterinarian at Mahomet’s Hill Animal Care. She loves her clients, some of whom are second-generation family members that utilize her expertise. She loves her staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than two decades. She loves a profession...
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer: The Old Glass Shop in Paris IL
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. We had the opportunity to stop by The Old Glass Shop in Paris Illinois. We talked to owner Dee Burgin about the restoration of this iconic location. A family enterprise that started with a bait shop to serve lake traffic, then a restaurant with delicious smash burgers and old-fashioned glass bottle sodas (97 flavors), and even a video gaming location for the state.
The Rock Counseling Group: how to combat ‘Sunday scaries’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday morning is coming around the corner. If you are feeling anxious, you are not alone. President and therapist R.J. McNicholl at the Rock Counseling Group said people usually have a hard time having fun or sleeping well on Sundays. He said the anxiety can sometimes lead to irritability, increased heart […]
New German restaurant opens in Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year after Bayern Stube closed, a new restaurant is stepping in to take its place. The Horsch Radish is bringing German cuisine back to Gibson City, and it opened on Thursday in the former Bayern Stube building. Co-owners Sam Horsch and Matthew Ertel have been extra busy preparing […]
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
fordcountychronicle.com
Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday
PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
Garden Hills kids help design new park
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hedge Pop! Park in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Champaign has only been around for a couple of months. But some said it already has the potential to achieve Victory Over Violence. The city held an event on Thursday to ask the community for input on a permanent park. “Trees and […]
WCIA
Steam Threshing Days 2022
Join us for our Steam Threshing Days August 5th and 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The purpose of the show is to educate attendees how crops were grown and harvested during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Amish continue using many of these methods in their farming operations today. The show continues to expand, and the 2022 show promises to be our best and biggest show yet!
chambanamoms.com
Farm Stands Selling Fresh Produce in Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
Delicious produce is being harvested all around the Champaign-Urbana area, so how can we get it onto our dinner tables?. It’s that time of the year when you hope your neighbor with the great vegetable garden goes out of town and asks you to “take care of things” in their absence. Or perhaps some oversized zucchini mysteriously appeared at your front door recently; just FYI, every Aug. 8 is National Sneak Some Zucchini onto your Neighbor’s Porch Day.
School supply kits at Boys & Girls club
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is giving away goodies for back to school. School supply kits will be handed out for free on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. This is open to the entire community. Organizers said, “We can’t wait to see you!”
WCIA
Fun things to do in Champaign County before school starts back up
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) It feels like we just started summer, but here we are in the final weeks before school starts. Visit Champaign County has some ideas to pass the time before we hit Labor Day. Go Camping—While we’re still burning some vacation time, consider a camping trip close...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75
DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
Still time to enter ‘Art in Transit’ contest
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where Art Thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the mass transit district, they are offering local artists a chance to beautify an unlikely spot. A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will […]
Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
WCIA
From the Farm: Controlling weeds
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In the midst of corn and soybean country, the popularity of wheat has increased in part because of its higher-than-normal price. But along with that new wheat crop is an additional consideration of weed control. With the combine back in the shed following the wheat...
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
Community Counts: Darrin Hightower’s 2nd Annual 100 Haircuts
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With many kids anxiously awaiting to hear their alarm clocks ring again for school and the worries of a new year flooding their minds, parents are feeling much of the same. Only their big concerns are paying for new school supplies, clothes, haircuts and more. In Danville, scratch off haircuts. On […]
New sculpture installed in Meadowbrook Park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new addition to Urbana’s art scene. The sculpture Awake by Micki Lemieux was installed in Meadowbrook Park last week to celebrate 25 years of the park’s Wandell Sculpture Garden. Officials with the Urbana Park District said the sculpture was the perfect fit since Lemieux’s work has been displayed […]
