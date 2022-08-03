Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cups with Reid & Aubrey

Join us for our Steam Threshing Days August 5th and 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The purpose of the show is to educate attendees how crops were grown and harvested during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Amish continue using many of these methods in their farming operations today. The show continues to expand, and the 2022 show promises to be our best and biggest show yet!

ARTHUR, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO