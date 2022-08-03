CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB/WNWN) – A St. Joseph County murder case has been bound over to that county’s Circuit Court. A preliminary exam was held on Thursday in St. Joseph County District Court in the case of 35-year-old Michael Lafler who has been charged with the October 15, 2021 murder of 33-year-old Chelsea Wallen in her Colon home.

