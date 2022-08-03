ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

D-Angelo Davis sentenced to life for 2020 double murder

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to life for double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple on Friday, August 5. D-Angelo Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple’s home and assisting in two murders.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Lafler murder case bound over to St. Joseph County Circuit Court

CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB/WNWN) – A St. Joseph County murder case has been bound over to that county’s Circuit Court. A preliminary exam was held on Thursday in St. Joseph County District Court in the case of 35-year-old Michael Lafler who has been charged with the October 15, 2021 murder of 33-year-old Chelsea Wallen in her Colon home.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Severe thunderstorms make their mark after extreme heat and humidity

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripped through Southwest Michigan on Wednesday, August 3, causing widespread damage across multiple counties, knocking down trees, knocking out power, and just plain making it hazardous to be outside. Wednesday’s weather event prompted severe thunderstorm warnings as weather forecasters kept an eye...
KALAMAZOO, MI

