Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires

Read on www.knopnews2.com
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Agronomist says Mother Nature isn’t providing Southwest Nebraska farmers with many options
Agronomist says Mother Nature isn’t providing Southwest Nebraska farmers with many options. The first pockets of exceptional drought have developed in Nebraska and an agronomist says farmers could be waiting awhile for relief. Jeff Wessels with Frenchman Valley Coop tells Brownfield most hope is lost for this year’s crop...
3 News Now
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby, not due for six more weeks, wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers impacted by recent wildfires to receive funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering financial assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until Aug. 19 to receive funding which will be provided to farmers through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Funding will help farmers plan and execute conservation...
doniphanherald.com
Assistance Available for Nebraska Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Wildfire
LINCOLN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has funding available to assist agricultural producers whose land was impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until August 19 to apply. Through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funding is available to help producers plan and...
Kearney Hub
Friday, August 5 weather update for Nebraska
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details in our weekend forecast.
RELATED PEOPLE
WOWT
U.S., Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Congresswoman
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with President Biden’s order for U.S. flags, to honor Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The order, effective immediately, expires...
doniphanherald.com
Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals. Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
knopnews2.com
Public Policy Center aiding in state’s transition to 988
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the rollout of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on July 16, the United States is moving toward a more cohesive and comprehensive behavioral health crisis response. The new three-digit 988 — modeled after 911 — connects people to the suicide hotline for 24/7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire
SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
knopnews2.com
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Lady A will not be performing at this year’s Nebraska State Fair after the group announced they are cancelling their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band had been scheduled to take the stage Saturday, Sept. 3. “We have decided to postpone our Request...
KETV.com
Nebraska researchers predict modest state growth amid recession worries
Neb. — While many economists worry about another recession, Nebraska may be in a better economic position if it happens. University of Nebraska researchers predict the state may have modest growth despite the national downturn. Amy Green believes we are in a recession. "I feel it, I see...
doniphanherald.com
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
doniphanherald.com
Ricketts salutes deployed Nebraska National Guard soldiers in trip to Kuwait
Gov. Pete Ricketts flew to Kuwait this week to thank Nebraska National Guard troops who are deployed in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world. Ricketts was on hand to celebrate what was described as the rare occurrence of one team of Nebraska soldiers transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans.
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
wrrnetwork.com
Monsoonal Moisture to arrive in Central Wyoming Today
The National Weather Service in Riverton reports that monsoonal moisture is on its way and should arrive in Central Wyoming by Friday afternoon. See the graphic below for more information.
Comments / 0