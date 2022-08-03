Read on www.etftrends.com
U.S. Dollar ETFs Gain on Bets of a Shifting Fed Outlook
U.S. dollar-related exchange traded funds strengthened Friday after the unusually strong July jobs report raised bets that the Federal Reserve will add more interest rate hikes ahead. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) was up 0.9% and the WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) increased 0.6%.
Check Out These 4 Active ETFs for REIT Exposure
Investor interest in real estate ETFs surged last month. Real estate has historically been embraced because of its ability to deliver excess returns during bull markets and low correlation with traditional stock and bond investments. REITs also appeal to investors seeking current income, as these trusts must distribute at least 90% of their income to investors, and they offer an efficient way for investors to gain indirect exposure to real estate prices, according to VettaFi.
Does Your Portfolio Need an ESG Core Equity Holding?
Advisors looking for an ESG fund to serve as a portfolio’s core equity holding should consider the Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE), which couples a unique weighting methodology with thorough ESG screening. An equal-weight strategy such as RSPE can provide diversification benefits and reduce concentration risk...
Communication Services ETF Weakens After Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Miss
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NasdaqGS: WBD) shares plunged, dragging down communication services sector-related exchange traded funds after the multinational mass media conglomerate revealed a steep loss in its latest quarterly earnings report. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) declined 1.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery shares plummeted...
Biotech ETFs Rally as Global Blood Therapeutics Surges on Potential Pfizer Deal
Biotechnology sector-related exchange traded funds continued to rally Friday on reports that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is looking to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics (NasdaqGS: GBT). On Friday, the Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (BBP) rose 1.8%, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) increased 3.6%, and the ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF...
Dividend- and Value-Focused ETF Consistently Outperforms S&P 500 YTD
Dividend strategies have become popular in 2022 as advisors and investors seek income and performance in a challenging market environment. One dividend yield-focused equity ETF, the KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE), has outperformed the S&P 500 every market day this year except one (January 3) and offers the appeal of a dividend and value focus while providing diversification potential.
ESIX Could Be Excellent for ESG, Small-Cap Rebounds
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds lagged in the first half of 2022. The same is true of small-cap equities, but some analysts remain bullish on the prospects for a small-cap rebound. Should that scenario materialize, the SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (ESIX) is an exchange traded fund likely...
GDX and GDXJ: Question and Answer
Gold mining stocks are one way for investors to gain exposure to gold. We take a closer look at the key considerations around this approach. Gold has long been considered an enduring store of value even under the most adverse economic conditions. Often overlooked in periods of prosperity, gold can also serve several important roles beyond a safe haven asset. Gold has historically enhanced portfolio diversification, served as an inflation hedge, and provided appreciation potential.
GSFP Could Be Alluring Sustainable Idea for Younger Investors
Among the many things that are becoming clear as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainable investing take shape is the commitment to these investment styles displayed by younger demographics. ESG and sustainability are priorities for Millennials and Gen Z, and they’re putting their money where their mouths are when...
Invest in Strong Free Cash Flow and R&D With This ETF
An upbeat jobs report adding 528,000 jobs to the U.S. labor market has many believing the Federal Reserve will continue its path of aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation. This suggests that high inflation is here to stay — at least for a while. While the Fed is expecting job growth to slow, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The report will be one of two that the U.S. central bank will see before deciding how much to raise rates in September.
MercadoLibre Trading at Low Levels Despite Strong Growth
Despite maintaining its strong growth trajectory in the first quarter with revenues up over 60%, the valuation for MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has compressed aggressively over the last year. The Argentina-based e-commerce giant is trading well below levels before the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. While the long-term fundamentals remain intact, short-term prices are reflecting an overly heavy dose of pessimism.
Even as Markets Rebound, Investors Look to SPLV and SPHD for Low Volatility
Even as markets rebounded in July, investors still favored low-volatility funds in anticipation of more market disruptions ahead. Equities — and particularly the growthiest segments of the market — staged a recovery rally last month despite data showing increasing headwinds for the U.S. economy, including GDP decline for the second consecutive quarter, persistently high inflation, and slowing earnings growth. Wary that July’s performance was just a dead cat bounce in a bear market and not the start of a new bull run, investors are still seeking protection with low-volatility ETFs.
Flows Into Midstream ETFs Rebounded in July
After weakness struck energy markets beginning mid-June, the sector bounced back in July with midstream ETFs capturing some of the greatest inflows YTD. The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) saw $94 million and $4 million in net inflows during July. While ENFR, which has $107 million in assets under management, has been gaining flows at a steady pace, gathering $8 million in June, this was a sharp reversal for AMLP from the month prior, in which the $1.2 billion fund saw $157 million in net outflows, according to VettaFi.
