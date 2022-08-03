First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Thursday, Clearing Into the Weekend | 8/3PM

Read on www.kswo.com
First Alert 7 Forecast | 8/4PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re walking out the door Friday morning, look for partly cloudy skies, light southeast winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow will see less cloud cover (we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds) and mostly dry conditions. A few showers between midnight and 7AM can’t be ruled out. Showers will remain light and short-term models are suggesting that all precipitation will end by mid-morning. By the afternoon temperatures are looking to rise into the triple digits for all locations. Dewpoints (moisture) will stay in the 50s west but 60s east. Eastern counties including Stephens, Jefferson and Grady will be under a heat advisory from 12PM-8PM as heat indices greater than 105 degrees are expected.
City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
Furry Friend Friday: Clear the Shelters August
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! Today, we’ve seen some rain and relief from the hot temperatures, and we got to meet this week’s adoptable pet; what better way to end a Friday?. 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this...
Tuesday night fire destroys home in Cache
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night, after flames tore through a home on North Mountain View Drive in Cache. Luckily, no injuries were reported with the fire, which was extinguished a little after 7 p.m.. Multiple emergency crews were on...
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Owens Multipurpose Center to close two days for special event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the closure of The Owens Multipurpose Center two days next week, while the Housing & Community Center and the Lawton Housing Authority hosts their Stand Down Event. The center, which is located at 1405 SW 11th Street, will closed on...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Fort Sill Events for the Week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is gearing up to help families have some fun before they get ready to go back to school by hosting a Back to School Bash, a brunch, and a Mongolian Lunch. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about...
Mattie Beal Home celebrates Lawton’s 121st Birthday with free admission
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mattie Beal Home will offer residents free admission on August 6, as the celebration continues for Lawton’s 121st Birthday. The home will be open from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a unique insight into the home’s influence on the history of Lawton.
Fort Sill to host Back to School Bash at LETRA
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials will host their Back to School Bash this Saturday, giving students a chance for one last party before school kicks off next week. The event will be help August 6, starting at 10 a.m., at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The event...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Operation C.A.R.E. to host 2nd Annual Roundup for Jesus
FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Operation C.A.R.E Ministries of Tillman County will host its second annual Rodeo for Jesus on August 5 and 6 at the Tillman County Rodeo Arena in Frederick. Performances start each evening at 7:30 p.m., featuring special guest announcer Marty Brock. Rodeo events include bareback and saddle...
LFD battles fire in abandoned house
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are continuing to monitor hotspots Tuesday evening, after a house fire in Lawton. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at an abandoned home near northwest 28th and 30th Street. It’s unclear how the fire started, but crews were able to quickly get...
Altus employee dies following heavy machinery accident
Altus police said an employee at the city's landfill was seriously injured while operating a road scraper on a steep embankment Tuesday morning.
Filmed in Frederick, Oklahoma the ‘Deadland’ Trailer Just Dropped!
From the looks of the new movie trailer 'Deadland' is going to be a thriller, suspense, and horror flick all mixed into one! Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Sooner State in Frederick, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area. We'll finally get to see 'Deadland' this fall. According to IMDb it will be released on Friday, October 7th (10-07-22) looking forward to it! It was around this same time last year they were filming.
Lawton residents grateful for BabyMobile assistance
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department has partnered with Infant Crisis Services to help area families with their new babies. The “BabyMobile” was parked at the Great Plains Coliseum Thursday, offering families much-needed supplies. Families got either a one-week supply of diapers and formula or...
FISTA to hold Special Meeting on Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority will hold a special meeting Monday, August 8, to discuss required additions to Phase 1 of the reconstruction project at Central Mall and minor changes to how the trust submits fiscal year reporting to the City of Lawton. Recommended changes to...
The Museum of the Great Plains offers free admission in celebration of Lawton’s 121st Birthday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has a special offer for Lawton residents on Saturday, as they continue to celebrate Lawton’s 121st Birthday. Admission at the museum will be free to all visitors on August 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents a chance to check out the museum.
Lawton Food Bank searches for volunteers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more. Anyone looking to volunteer must be 16 years or older, or if you’re 15 or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult. For...
City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy machinery. Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy has identified the woman as Tonya Brand. In an update to a story from Tuesday, Police and other first responders were notified at about 10:00 a.m....
Friendship Baptist Church to host School Supply Giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton will host a school supply giveaway on Sunday, as parents and students prepare to return to school next week. The event will be help August 7, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they all the backpacks are given away.
