First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Thursday, Clearing Into the Weekend | 8/3PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re walking out the door Friday morning, look for partly cloudy skies, light southeast winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow will see less cloud cover (we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds) and mostly dry conditions. A few showers between midnight and 7AM can’t be ruled out. Showers will remain light and short-term models are suggesting that all precipitation will end by mid-morning. By the afternoon temperatures are looking to rise into the triple digits for all locations. Dewpoints (moisture) will stay in the 50s west but 60s east. Eastern counties including Stephens, Jefferson and Grady will be under a heat advisory from 12PM-8PM as heat indices greater than 105 degrees are expected.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO