ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Thursday, Clearing Into the Weekend | 8/3PM

By Lexie Walker
kswo.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kswo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

First Alert 7 Forecast | 8/4PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re walking out the door Friday morning, look for partly cloudy skies, light southeast winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow will see less cloud cover (we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds) and mostly dry conditions. A few showers between midnight and 7AM can’t be ruled out. Showers will remain light and short-term models are suggesting that all precipitation will end by mid-morning. By the afternoon temperatures are looking to rise into the triple digits for all locations. Dewpoints (moisture) will stay in the 50s west but 60s east. Eastern counties including Stephens, Jefferson and Grady will be under a heat advisory from 12PM-8PM as heat indices greater than 105 degrees are expected.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Clear the Shelters August

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! Today, we’ve seen some rain and relief from the hot temperatures, and we got to meet this week’s adoptable pet; what better way to end a Friday?. 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Tuesday night fire destroys home in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night, after flames tore through a home on North Mountain View Drive in Cache. Luckily, no injuries were reported with the fire, which was extinguished a little after 7 p.m.. Multiple emergency crews were on...
CACHE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawton, OK
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

Owens Multipurpose Center to close two days for special event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the closure of The Owens Multipurpose Center two days next week, while the Housing & Community Center and the Lawton Housing Authority hosts their Stand Down Event. The center, which is located at 1405 SW 11th Street, will closed on...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Clearing#The Central Plains
kswo.com

Fort Sill to host Back to School Bash at LETRA

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials will host their Back to School Bash this Saturday, giving students a chance for one last party before school kicks off next week. The event will be help August 6, starting at 10 a.m., at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The event...
FORT SILL, OK
100.7 WITL

This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma

This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
kswo.com

Operation C.A.R.E. to host 2nd Annual Roundup for Jesus

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Operation C.A.R.E Ministries of Tillman County will host its second annual Rodeo for Jesus on August 5 and 6 at the Tillman County Rodeo Arena in Frederick. Performances start each evening at 7:30 p.m., featuring special guest announcer Marty Brock. Rodeo events include bareback and saddle...
FREDERICK, OK
kswo.com

LFD battles fire in abandoned house

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are continuing to monitor hotspots Tuesday evening, after a house fire in Lawton. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at an abandoned home near northwest 28th and 30th Street. It’s unclear how the fire started, but crews were able to quickly get...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Z94

Filmed in Frederick, Oklahoma the ‘Deadland’ Trailer Just Dropped!

From the looks of the new movie trailer 'Deadland' is going to be a thriller, suspense, and horror flick all mixed into one! Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Sooner State in Frederick, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area. We'll finally get to see 'Deadland' this fall. According to IMDb it will be released on Friday, October 7th (10-07-22) looking forward to it! It was around this same time last year they were filming.
FREDERICK, OK
kswo.com

Lawton residents grateful for BabyMobile assistance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department has partnered with Infant Crisis Services to help area families with their new babies. The “BabyMobile” was parked at the Great Plains Coliseum Thursday, offering families much-needed supplies. Families got either a one-week supply of diapers and formula or...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

FISTA to hold Special Meeting on Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority will hold a special meeting Monday, August 8, to discuss required additions to Phase 1 of the reconstruction project at Central Mall and minor changes to how the trust submits fiscal year reporting to the City of Lawton. Recommended changes to...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Food Bank searches for volunteers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more. Anyone looking to volunteer must be 16 years or older, or if you’re 15 or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult. For...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Friendship Baptist Church to host School Supply Giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton will host a school supply giveaway on Sunday, as parents and students prepare to return to school next week. The event will be help August 7, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they all the backpacks are given away.
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy