Dense Fog Advisory issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Moultrie; Piatt; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have begun to improve across the area this morning. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...EASTERN KANKAKEE...FORD...NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lowell to near Martinton to 6 miles west of Paxton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kankakee, Lowell, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Crescent City, Danforth, Sun River Terrace and Melvin. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 271 and 311. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Livingston; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LIVINGSTON WILL
Severe thunderstorm warning for SE Kankakee, Iroquois, Newton, and S Lake counties until 3:30 PM.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 235 PM CDT, a line of severe thunderstorms was located near Lowell to St. Anne to 9 miles east of Clifton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Watseka, Kentland, Milford, Morocco, Lake Village, Roselawn, Sheldon, Goodland, Brook, Cissna Park, Hopkins Park, Buckley, Shelby, Martinton, Stockland, Crescent City, Loda, Beaverville, Woodland and Donovan. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 264 and 273. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 241. This includes... US 41 Dragway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
More changes at dangerous Vermillion Co. intersection
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dangerous intersection is now safer thanks to some new signage and a slower speed limit. On Wednesday the speed limit at the intersection between SR-63 and SR-234 was reduced from 55 to 45. New signage to indicate a school zone is also in place near the entrance to North […]
Duke Energy crews removing old transmission towers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews from Duke Energy are working to remove old transmission line towers and wiring in the wetlands of Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area Friday. Residents driving by the area may notice a helicopter flying low as the crews work to remove five of the seven 50-foot tall towers in the […]
INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck. According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.
Crews respond to semi-truck fire on I-72
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said I-72 eastbound is closed after a semi-truck fire. In a news release, troopers said traffic is being detoured at IL Route 47. They will reopen the road once the fire is out.
Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
Woman killed in Monday crash in White County
WHITE COUNTY — On Monday morning, the White County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East. A preliminary investigation showed that a 2020 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on County Road...
Five people have officially filed to run for Vigo County School Board so far - here's the list
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother has filed for a seat on the Vigo County School Board. Carey Labella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library. She also volunteers at the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods Council. Labella says she's "ready...
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Charged with Assault in Crawford County –
Heather Mccullough, an Edgar County Corrections Officer, was charged with assault in Crawford County today. According to an Edgar County public official, she was arrested in Edgar County and charged today in Crawford County. She was charged with Assault, Criminal Misdemeanor Class C. Her first court appearance is scheduled for...
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Troy W. Huddleston is facing meth charges after police were searching his house Friday morning. Charleton Police were called at 4:37 a.m. to respond to a burglary in the 1300 Block of Davis Street. Before the police arrived, officers say they spoke with Huddleston who...
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on an ATV on July 18 near […]
WLPD respond to reported road rage on US 231
A man jumped in front of a woman’s moving car on U.S. 231 and Cumberland Avenue, punched the hood then lay down as if run over by the car when she was backing up, police said. The incident Monday started when the man was driving in the car behind...
Celebrating Summer: The Old Glass Shop in Paris IL
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. We had the opportunity to stop by The Old Glass Shop in Paris Illinois. We talked to owner Dee Burgin about the restoration of this iconic location. A family enterprise that started with a bait shop to serve lake traffic, then a restaurant with delicious smash burgers and old-fashioned glass bottle sodas (97 flavors), and even a video gaming location for the state.
Name of man who died in Champaign car crash released
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a man who died in a Champaign car crash Thursday has been released. Emergency crews were called out for a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive near West Kirby Avenue. Jovan A. Smith, age 34,...
